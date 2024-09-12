Lil Win, in an interview, spoke about some of the issues affecting the Kumawood movie industry

The comic actor blamed some pastors in Ghana for creating division among his colleagues in the movie industry

Lil Win also recounted how he intervened and settled an issue between two movie directors, who fought each other because of a pastor's fake revelation

Ghanaian comic actor Lil Win has shared his opinions about some of the issues which contributed to the decline of the Kumawood movie industry.

In a recent interview, Lil Win stated that some pastors in Ghana are to blame for some of the misfortunes in the Kumawood movie industry.

The comic actor said that fake pastors massively influence some of his colleagues' decisions in their daily lives.

He noted that many actors have strained relationships with their colleagues in the movie industry because their pastors feed them false messages and revelations.

He said:

"Many of us in the movie industry always frown whenever you see us because of the things we hear, which are often not true. We are always frowning."

Lil Win said that, unlike some of his colleagues, he does not listen to take the gossip and rumours he hears from pastors and naysayers seriously as they tend to create drama.

He said:

"There are a lot of people around me. You can't come and tell me anything you have heard from people because I will call the person you are gossiping about. Some of my colleagues are not like me. When they hear something, they keep it to themselves. They might smile and laugh with you, but deep down, they don't have good thoughts about you."

The actor shared that he once had to intervene in a fight between two movie directors who a pastor had fed false revelations. He also recounted how he stopped going to church some years back because of the actions of some pastors.

