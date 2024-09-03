Jackie Appiah went on a shopping spree overseas and shared photos of her purchases on her Instagram page

The actress in the photos rocked a white shirt with matching pants, Hermes slippers, and a red Hermes bag

The photos showed Jackie Appiah smiling brightly as she passed for the camera, and in the comments section of the post, Ghanaians praised her beauty

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has shared photos on Instagram from her shopping spree abroad, drawing attention to her stylish outfit and luxury purchases.

In the photos, Jackie smiled brightly while posing for the camera, showing off her purchases, which were concealed in a paper bag.

The photos showed the actress' taste for high-end fashion. This is not the first time Jackie Appiah has turned heads with her expensive fashion choices. On several occasions, she has been spotted rocking even more expensive brands.

Ghanaians, mostly fans of the actress, reacted positively in the comments section, praising her beauty and fashion sense. Jackie Appiah has long been admired for her style, and this latest post reinforced people's idea of her as one of the most fashionable Ghanaian celebrities.

Ghanaians praise Jackie Appiah

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

dumanyojustine said:

"I wish to enter ur bag nd follow u where ever u go oo😂"

junest_imports_and_sales commented:

"I think Jackie is not just Hemmes bag brand customer oo but Hemmes brand influencer😍"

charlynwymah said:

"Love you mama ❤️ I pray to see you one day in person"

eddyobas05 commented:

"One of my favourite celeb🇳🇬🇬🇧❤️"

essieizspicy said:

"Paris needs to give you residency at this point! Glowing"

Movie stars engage in rap battle

While Jackie Appiah is having fun overseas, her colleagues were back in Ghana having fun with some Nigerian movie stars.

YEN.com.gh sighted a video of the Ghana-Nigerian cast of an upcoming movie engaged in a rap battle.

The video excited a lot of fans who shared their admiration for the bond between the celebrities.

