Celebrated Ghanaian actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown has bagged another big ambassadorial deal with Sintex Ghana.

Nana Ama McBrown bags another ambassadorial deal

Nana Ama McBrown was confirmed as the newest face of Sintex water tanks, which have become a household name for many years and are considered one of the leading manufacturers of plastic products in Ghana.

Sintex Ghana took to their Instagram page on Monday, September 23, 2024, to share an advertisement photo of the Onua Showtime TV show host with one of their big water tanks.

The new ambassadorial deal represents another massive endorsement and recognition of Nana Ama McBrown's popularity and influence as a household name in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

The new deal with Sintex Ghana also marks the actress's third successive brand ambassadorial gig with a big company in Ghana. She was recently announced as a brand ambassador of Kivo products.

Nana Ama McBrown was also unveiled at a private ceremony as the newest brand ambassador for beauty care products giant Ghanadour Cosmetic Limited, joining musician Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Nana Ama McBrown's ambassadorial deal

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to praise and congratulate Nana Ama McBrown for securing a new brand ambassadorial deal with Sintex Ghana. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

@shaibu_AB commented:

"At this point, she's the queen of endorsement."

@_blacksnow09 commented:

"Ambassador for all brand ambassadors."

@been_quiet commented:

"Her agent and team Dey really work."

@benedictaankrah commented:

"Nana Ama Felicity, I salute the oil on your head 😍😍😍😍😍."

@afia1604 commented:

"Hahahahaha, I told you this year, you will conquer the world, my queen that❤️😍😍."

@akuya_andtheloving commented:

"I respect your GRACE AND HONOR 🙌🙌🙌🙌, I pray for strength for you through it all."

@keinzybell commented:

"More of everything my beautiful mum with a beautiful heart ❤️ 🙌🙌."

McBrown sings Jesus Christ 2 with AraTheJay

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown hosted emerging Ghanaian music talent AraTheJay on her Onua Showtime TV show on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

The celebrated actress joined AraTheJay to perform his hit single Jesus Christ 2, which features Black Sherif.

