Stonebwoy took his new song Jejereje to Howard University, where he bonded with some of the students over the tune

In a video he shared on social media, the Ghanaian musician and the students were all smiles as they happily danced to the newly released song

Since its release, Jejejreje has had good reviews and has been trending on the airwaves and on social media

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy recently visited Howard University, where he shared his latest song, Jejereje, with students.

In a video posted on his social media, Stonebwoy and the students could be seen dancing and enjoying the exciting new song together. The atmosphere was lively, with smiles all around as the group bonded over the song.

Since its release, Jejereje has gained considerable attention, receiving positive reviews from fans and music critics. The song, which has a typical African vibe, has been trending on social media and has gotten significant airplay.

The main reason for Stonebwoy's visit to Howard University was to have a panel discussion with the institution's students.

Stonebwoy sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Elikemgad said:

"I’m sure there was a better dance yall could’ve done😭 Stonebwoy is Him tho"

YM_Awelisah said:

"Did you write the lyrics to them? And explain to them. I think its important you did"

lynkolndesage commented:

"Happy yourself bro, don't listen to the susupons."

FrederickHieron said:

"Always proud of your craft…delight to watch Bhimmmmm"

Rich95851355 said:

"Wasn’t it yesterday evening my boss was home doing jejereje chopping meat ???…. Now he is here today 🫡😂😂❤️✨"

BHARHISTER11 commented:

"Bra Kwame you want do pass Kofi … relax make you no carry any wahala come ooh 😂"

Stonebwoy and Kelvyn Boy drama

Stonebwoy is receiving a lot of love in Ghana and beyond, and his former label signee, Kelvyn Boy, wants to show him love, too, but it seems the dancehall star is not interested.

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Kelvyn Boy said he has been trying his hardest to get Stonebwoy to connect and reconcile with him.

Kelvyn Boy had issues with Stonebwoy, his former mentor, five years ago.

