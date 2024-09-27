Ghanaian media personality Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, has gained significant traction on social media

This comes after a video of the five-year-old fully engrossed in a makeup session popped up online

Fans thronged the comments section as they gushed over the five-year-old and praised her

A video of Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, during a makeup session has got many fans talking on social media.

The five-year-old sensation's attempt was shared by Berries Glam, a seasoned makeup artist and beauty content creator.

On several occasions, the beautician has been the brain behind Nana Ama McBrown's good looks on TV and events.

In the video, Baby Maxin used the Berries Glam as a case study as she experimented with her makeup skills.

The five-year-old makeup prodigy expressed her ideas as she groomed her client. She used a beauty blender to dab the makeup on her face and later applied the lipstick.

The content creator cosigned Maxine's impressive skills.

Baby Maxin thrills fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Baby Maxin's impressive makeup session.

Authority Efia Testimony 💜 said:

"I smiled and asked myself aaarrrrh is that not our recent 12345 Maxine 🤣🤣🤣 eeeiii she knows mascara 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

iam_sarfowaa wrote:

"She speaks good English like her mum 🥰🥰awww"

Miss T remarked:

"Arhhh yesterday maxine 😂😂😂😂😂 now MUA"

NurseAkosuaFineFine noted:

"Yesu maxine of yesterday calling antei a gal aaah 😂😂😂"

Favoured Queen shared:

"Waaow! the English is not from here ooo. I just can't stop watching it over and over. love you Angel"

AndyBee commented:

"Indeed this is the doing of the Lord ampa ❤️❤️❤️this child is! Oh NO not a child but the girl is glowing faster"

Iamadwoantiriwaa added:

"I will rub it in so don’t worry 😂😂😂😂😂😂eeeeiiiii why do I feel so old now 😂😂😂😂baby Maxine of yesterday ❤️❤️"

Baby Maxin steps out with her mum

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Babaly Maxin had been spotted on an outing with Nana Ama McBrown.

The internet sensation looked all grown as she rocked her braids and cute outfit for an event at Kids Lounge hy McBrown.

