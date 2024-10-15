Curvy Ghanaian actress Ama Tundra has welcomed a baby in Germany and many people have congratulated her

Famous Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix, shared the great news with a video and photo of the curvy actress taking her child for a stroll

Many people asked about the gender of the baby, while others congratulated her in the comment section

Kumawood actress Ama Tundra has welcomed a baby and many people have taken to social media to congratulate her as photos and videos drop.

Ama Tundra welcomes child

According to famous Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Ama Tundra welcomed a child in Germany. However, he did not share whether she welcomed a baby boy or girl or details of when she gave birth.

Meanwhile, the curvy actress announced she had welcomed a child when she posted a video and photo of herself taking her child for a stroll in its baby stroller.

In the photo and video she shared on her Instagram page, she did not show the child's face or any parts of its body.

The new mother flaunted her fine curves in ash leggings and a feather coat. She rocked her natural beauty without makeup. Her black natural hair was short, and the edges were dyed blonde.

Carousel post of Ama Tundra and baby.

Reactions to Ama Tundra welcoming a baby

Many people thronged the comment section of the post to congratulate Ama Tundra as she welcomed her baby abroad.

Others also wondered whether it was a boy or a girl as they sought answers in the comment section.

Below are the lovely reactions of social media users:

awiafe_ said:

"Congratulations and welcome to Hamburg 😍👏🏾🙏🏾"

albertnuamah said:

"A boy or girl??? Congratulations 👏"

abenaboampongmaa said:

"Awww am happy for her😍😍😍"

lamisigmb said:

"My girl.. congratulations to her❤️❤️❤️"

Ama Tundra taking her baby for a walk.

