Actress Joselyn Dumas proved that she was indeed strong when she displayed her strength during one of her workouts

She had a bet with film director Kofi Asamoah that she could move him across the gym while he stood on the sled push

The video awed many people as they watched the actress successfully complete the end of her bargain to earn the bet

Actress Joselyn Dumas displayed her incredible strength when she moved film director Kofi Asamoah, who was standing on weights on a sled push.

Joselyn Dumas moves Kofi Asamoah as he stands on weights an a sled push. @joselyn_dumas

Source: Instagram

Joselyn Dumas uses a sled push

Joselyn Dumas shared the video on her Instagram account. It was taken during one of her and Kofi Asamoah's gym workouts.

In the video, Kofi Asamoah stood on two strength training plates while the star actress moved him using the sled push.

In the caption, the Ghanaian actress noted that they had placed a bet on whether she could push the sled from one side of the gym to the other as part of their workout.

After her successful attempt, the 44-year-old actress told Kofi to give her the money owed to her, noting that a bet is a bet and its terms had to be fulfilled.

"Where my money @??? A bet is a bet @1kofiasamoah 🤣🤣"

Below is the video of Joselyn and Kofi exercising in the gym:

Reactions to Joselyn Dumas' video

Many people in the comments section admired Joselyn Dumas for her strength after watching the video.

Others laughed at Kofi Asamoah and advised him to not underestimate the strength of a woman of any stature.

Below are the opinions of social media users:

hallem_mr said:

"You did good @joselyn_dumas👏. But your posture was a bit inappropriate. Check that next time, so you don't feel back pains."

ameyaw112 said:

"We won..we won 🏆 my share of the money please 🙏"

nnetel said:

"😂😂 Tell him to never underestimate a woman. ❤️"

ajurawalo said:

"Too much power she pulled it ❤️🔥🔥🔥"

bawuah_solomon said:

"You got strength like this Dumas 💪💪🏋🏋😋😋. You know I've got the same birthday with you. Virgo stars ⚘️⚘️❤️💋"

Joselyn Dumas shares struggles of single mums

YEN.com.gh reported that Joselyn Dumas opened up about the struggles single mothers face when they plan to be in a relationship.

In an interview, the TV host and actress said that society discriminated against single mothers, making it difficult for them to marry.

Speaking on the Keeping It Real show, she shared the story of her male friend to buttress her point about the treatment of single moms.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh