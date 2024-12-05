Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has inspired many women from the Northern Region with her elegant bridal outfit

The businesswoman partnered with two famous designers to create a unique collection for the modern-day bride

Top fashionistas and celebrities have commented on the lovely video of Salma Mumin that is trending on Instagram

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has collaborated with fashion designer Quophi Akotuah for a timeless bridal photoshoot.

The curvy model and entrepreneur from the Northern Region of Ghana wore a stylish long-sleeve outfit designed with kente to portray the unique culture and traditions.

Salma Mumin wore carefully designed accessories made with authentic Ghanaian beads to blend with the colours of the Northern kente gown.

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin slays in a custom-made kente gown by Quophi Akotuah. Photo credit: @salmamumin.

Salma Mumin looked magnificent in flawless makeup with long eyelashes and beautifully blended eye shadows to enhance her look.

She styled her look with a custom-made bridal fan that matched the colours of her kente ensemble.

Salma Mumin looks terrific in pink dress

Meanwhile, Salma Mumin looked like a real-life Barbie in a pink round-neck dress that covered all her tattoos.

She looked simple yet classy in a ponytail hairstyle and makeup while rocking gold earrings.

Salma Mumin trends with her bridal photoshoot

Ghanaian media personality Kokui Selormey was among those who commented on Salma Mumin's bridal outfit.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions.

Salma Mumin slays in a bodycon dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin who modelled in beautiful outfits.

The fashion entrepreneur gave fans and clients a teaser of what to expect from her new collection.

Some social media users have commented on Salma Mumin's figure after she posted the pics online.

