Lil Win, in a social media post, announced the expansion of his Great Minds International School by building a preschool

The Kumawood actor shared a video which showed the progress of the ongoing construction works at the school

The video of Lil Win's new preschool garnered positive reactions from fans, who thronged to the comment section

Popular Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has made additional investments in his pursuit of educating the next generation of kids at his Great Minds International school.

Following his rise to prominence in the Kumawood movie industry, the award-winning actor expressed his interest in creating an educational institution to contribute to the progress of the Ghanaian education sector.

Lil Win made his dream a reality by establishing the Great Minds International School, an ultra-modern institution with modern educational materials and equipment in Offinso Ahenekro in the Afigya Kwabre North district of the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The school initially ran classes from crèche to primary six before the actor later constructed a Junior High School (JHS) to prepare students for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

In 2024, the actor built a huge boarding house to provide the best accommodation for students from different regions and backgrounds who wished to enrol in the school.

Lil Win expands his school

Lil Win took to his official TikTok page to announce the expansion of his Great Minds International school, which will include a preschool to accommodate and provide a conducive and quality educational environment for toddlers.

The Kumawood actor, who recently performed in a music event held by Lawson FM to entertain widows in the Ashanti Region, shared the progress of the school's construction.

In the video, Lil Win showed the school's compound, which had already almost been completed with tiled floors and furnished classrooms for the students with some electrical works and painting left to beautify the edifice,

The actor's new preschool was situated close to the ultramodern barbering shop and salon, Wezzy Barbershop Studios, which he recently opened in a grand ceremony in December 2024.

In the caption of the social media post, Lil Win shared that admission was ongoing in the preschool and urged parents to enrol their kids.

He wrote:

"Please our school Great Minds international is open now and we are taking admission both Day and Boarding please kindly bring your kids God bless you all ♥️♥️♥️🙏🙏🙏."

Below is the video of Lil Win's new preschool:

Lil Win's social media post stirs reactions

The video of Lil Win's preschool triggered massive reactions from fans, who thronged to the comment section. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments from social media users below:

Product Hub commented:

"God bless you, papa. First to comment. Anything small for your boy."

Nana Ama Agyemang said:

"Nyame Nhyira wo beberee 🥰🔥."

MP GH commented:

"This is what we call hard work pays🔥🔥🔥."

Akosua Vicky said:

"This is very nice 💯."

Sands-beautypalour commented:

"God bless you."

Lil Win's ex-wife addresses relationship with actor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win's ex-wife Patricia Afriyie addressed her past marriage to the actor and her various endeavours following their split.

Despite their divorce, the Kumawood star's ex-wife expressed no bad intentions towards her former husband.

In the past, Patricia Afriyie recounted bad moments from her marriage and alleged mistreatment from the actor.

