Dr Likee, in a video, was spotted preparing to retrieve his luggage and preparing to book a flight after his arrival at an airport

The celebrated Kumawood actor and skit-maker received praise from individuals who had converged in one of the Airport's rooms

Dr Likee walked barefoot as he interacted with the individuals before approaching a counter to get his luggage at the Airport

Popular Kumawood actor Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, popularly known as Ras Nene or Dr Likee, courted attention after a video of him at the Airport surfaced on social media.

Dr Likee walks barefoot at the Airport

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dr Likee was spotted preparing to board a flight at the Airport.

The famous comic actor and skit-maker stopped to converse with a fan, who had converged in a lounge and heaped praise on him after seeing him in public for the first time.

In the video, the Kumawood actor passed through inspection and entered a room through a security scanner installed at the Airport.

Dr Likee, who recently mourned the demise of his former protégé and fellow comic actor C Confion in December 2024, walked barefoot as he entered a room to claim his baggage with his travelling documents in his hands.

The comic actor, known for living a simple lifestyle despite his fame and fortune in the acting business, wore a white T-shirt with black shorts. The incident marked the second time Dr Likee has courted attention on social media for his antics at the Airport.

Several months ago, the actor sparked laughter among fans during his interaction with a toll operator as he drove to the Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi with a female colleague who was set to travel on a waiting flight.

During the infamous interaction, Dr Likee playfully insisted on paying a toll fee with his GH¢1 coin instead of the GH¢5 requested by the operator, who filmed the incident on his smartphone for fans to see.

Despite the operator's resistance, the comedian successfully convinced him to accept the coin, sticking to his decision not to pay the full amount.

Below is the video of Dr Likee walking barefoot at the Airport:

Shatta Wale gets traditional welcome at Airport

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale was given a hero's welcome by some Ga traditional leaders and numerous fans at the Kotoka International Airport after he landed in Ghana from his recent involvement in a concert.

The award-winning dancehall musician could not hide his excitement as he met the large crowd, which had converged in front of the Airport to congratulate him for performing at Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street concert in Jamaica.

Shatta Wale was made to remove his black hoodie and put on a traditional cloth and hat before he spoke to the media about his experience at the recent high-profile concert at the Jamaica National Stadium on December 31, 2024.

