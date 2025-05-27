Actor Kwadwo Lil Win Nkansah showed off his hand-to-hand combat skills in a new video teaser from his upcoming Ibrahim Traore biopic

The Kumawood star and an unnamed character took each other on in an action-packed scene that sparked reactions from Ghanaians

Social media described the actor's performance as a joke and called on him to show more seriousness when taking on the real-life project

Kwadwo Lil Win Nkansah's upcoming biopic about the President of Burkina Faso sparked backlash after a new teaser was released.

The teaser showed the Ghanaian actor, who portrays Ibrahim Traore, engaged in hand-to-hand combat with a villainous character.

Lil Win's action scene as Captain Ibrahim Traore in his upcoming movie about the Burkinabe leader sparks backlash online. Image credit: Vim Buzz

Lil Win has been a comic actor for the majority of his career, and for the first time, demonstrated to the public his ability to engage in action movie stunts.

Dressed in similar military gear to the Burkinabe leader, he exchanged blows with his opponent and easily overpowered him.

The scene demonstrated the famed military prowess of Captain Traore, but its execution left a lot to be desired, prompting criticism and backlash from Ghanaians.

Lil Win's biopic about the celebrated Burkina Faso leader has failed to win the support of Ghanaians, who criticised the action sequences, plot and language choices of the film.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, a concerned content creator blasted the Kumawood star for failing to record the movie in a language that could make it a hit outside the shores of Ghana.

The creator said Lil Win should have made the movie in English or, at the very least, pidgin English. He also criticised Lil Win for making the movie a comedy when it is about Captain Traore, one of the most serious leaders in Africa right now.

Lil Win's new movie about Ibrahim Traore is heavily criticised by Ghanaians after a new teaser was released. Image credit: Lil Win, Ibrahim Traore

The critic noted that Lil Win has wasted a chance to share Traore's Pan-Africanist message by seemingly making a comedy movie with no substantive lesson.

"We all know Ibrahim Traore is now a global icon, so if you're making a movie about him, you should take advantage of this to make the movie in English or pidgin and make it a serious movie. Instead, you have turned it into a comedy. The fact that you're a comedian does not mean everything you do must be comedy," he said.

The critic stated that failing to address these oversights would make the movie a waste of money and effort.

"This movie will flop; it is dead on arrival. Based on what we've seen so far, the movie will not make any impact," he added.

Lil Win's Traore action stunt sparks reactions

Ghanaians shared their reactions to Lil Win's stunt work in his new Ibrahim Traore movie, and the criticism of his choice of language and genre.

joyce_foli said:

"Lil Win dey joke tooo much aaah 😂😂"

madjowa74 noted:

"I guess he has no story now, so he had to use the President 😂😂"

nationalmawuli wrote:

"He has to be serious in the movie and aggressive."

Lil Win mispronounces Ibrahim Traore's name

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win's Traore character was introduced to Ghanaians in a teaser from the upcoming movie.

However, he failed to properly pronounce the name of the West African leader he was portraying, sparking many hilarious reactions.

Social media users were upset by Lil Win's pronunciation, while others described the moment as a signature funny moment.

