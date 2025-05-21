Ghanaian comic actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, has reacted to the recent tragic death of highlife legend, Dada KD

During a TikTok Live session alongside Kofi Mole, he called on Ghanaians to support musicians while they were still living

Many Ghanaians agreed with Lil Win's comments on honouring artists and praised him for sharing his perspective

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular Kumawood star Lil Win has shared his thoughts on the untimely death of Ghanaian highlife legend, Dada Kwaku Duah, popularly known as Dada KD.

In a TikTok Live with rising star Kofi Mole, he urged Ghanaians to celebrate artists while they were still alive, to ensure they benefited from their success.

Lil Win shares his thoughts on the late Dada KD and urges Ghanaians to support musicians while they were alive. Photo source: Lil Win, Dada Kwaku Duah (Facebook).

Source: Facebook

Lil Win explained how he has heard so many songs of Dada KD on the radio since his death, but that focus was not placed on him during his time on Earth.

"When Dada KD was alive... We didn't hear a lot of his songs. After his death, radio stations have played so many of his songs... Let's not wait for artists to die before supporting them," he said.

Lil Win rallies support for Kofi Mole

During the same Tik Tok Live session, Lil Win also rallied support for talented hiphop artist, Kofi Mole, in light of a recent controversy surrounding him.

A few weeks ago, Kofi Mole was in the news after Twitter influencer, Bongo Ideas, accused him of substance abuse in a scathing attack.

Mole's appearance in an interview with Elikem Aidam of Kwadwo Sheldon Studios triggered Bongo, who critiqued the musician's look and levelled numerous allegations against him.

Kofi Mole's legal team quickly sent a cease and desist letter to Bongo and other online platforms who were making similar accusations, leading to a retraction and apology from the Twitter firebrand.

In the aftermath of the distressing attacks, Lil Win advised the young musician to stay calm and accept that such setbacks were a normal part of the music industry.

Ghanaian hip hop star, Kofi Mole is advised by Lil Win on his career. Photo source: Kofi Mole.

Source: Facebook

He added that speaking ill of others and trying to bring them down was normal human behaviour. The actor turned movie producer told Kofi Mole to place his trust in God and things would work out well in the end.

"This is how the system works in Ghana. Simply leave the rest to God. God's time is the best," the 'Mama Boss Papa' hitmaker said.

The video of Lil Win's comments about honouring musicians while they lived was shared on the Tiktok page of DePrinceGh.

Lil Win's appeal about musicians garners reactions

Social media users expressed their agreement with Lil Win's call for people to support legends while they are alive and not wait till their deaths.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of these comments below.

Cobra man said:

"Awww say it again ooo my senior bro 🙏

Adade Sandra said:

"This country oooo naaaa"

Killer Trends said:

"Respect"

Bismark Appiah said:

"Yes say it again this human being"

Dada KD left note before his death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the death of highlife great, Dada Kwaku Duah took a turn when musician Kaakyire Kwame Appiah claimed that a note was found by his body.

In an interview with media personality Ola Michael, Appiah said he could not confirm whether Dada KD wrote the note and refused to elaborate further to avoid speculation.

The legendary highlife singer was found unresponsive in his room on Friday, May 16, 2025, just days before he was scheduled to travel to the United Kingdom for a performance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh