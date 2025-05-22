Ghanaian actor Lil Win is playing the role of Captain Ibrahim Traore in his upcoming biopic of Burkina Faso's Head of State

A snippet of his attempt to speak and act like the fierce president of the sub-Saharan country has surfaced on social media

Scores of fans have become particularly obsessed with the way the comic actor mentions the president's name

Ghanaian entertainer Kwadwo Nkwansah aka Lil Win has shared his first attempt at playing the role of Captain Ibrahim Traore, Burkina Faso's president, in his upcoming biopic.

The comic actor first announced the movie, The Last African Hero, on May 21, with a one-minute scene of him dressed for the part, exiting a building with bodyguards flanking him.

Lil Win says the movie, which eulogises and depicts Ibrahim Traore's run so far as the president of Burkina Faso.

Captain Traore is a Burkinabé military officer who ousted President Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba in a September 2022 coup.

At 37, the Burkina Faso Head of State is currently the second-youngest head of state in the world.

His tenure so far has seen Burkina Faso sever ties with its former colonial power, France, and contributed to founding the Alliance of Sahel States - a confederation formed with Mali and Niger.

In April last year, the government of Burkina Faso announced the foiling of an attempted coup allegedly involving President Ibrahim Traoré’s Chief of Staff and a network of foreign and local actors.

The perpetrators reportedly confessed to accepting a bribe of 25 billion CFA francs (approx. $41 million) and an arms shipment allegedly facilitated through Côte d’Ivoire with French involvement.

The country's Ministry of Security described it as a grave betrayal of national sovereignty.”

Captain Traore, who seems to have gained the trust of the Burkinabes and many other Africans, has also become a sensation in the world of politics.

Lil Win mispronounces Ibrahim Traore's name

While some fans have applauded Lil Win's decision to document Captain Traore's reign in the Last African Hero, others have expressed concern about whether the Ghanaian comic intends to chronicle the full scope of the military leader's presidency.

In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Lin Win, already dressed like Ibrahim Traore, attempted to make an impression of the Sub-Saharan.

The way he pronounced the military ruler's name has garnered significant traction on social media.

Reactions to Lil Win's upcoming Traore biopic

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Lil Win's role as Captain Ibrahim Traore.

Sulley Bukari said:

"Please, you have a missed call from National Security of Burkina Faso."

Yuri Daniels wrote:

"The moment I saw Kwadwo as Ibrahim Traore is when I knew dude will spoil the whole show with comic acting. Kwadwo is undoubtedly a good actor but he should hand over some roles to actors who fit these roles to enable the movie to become a must-watch."

Kay Kay Standard remarked:

"Finally, I'm not the only person struggling and suffering with the mentioning of the name TRAORE 😭."

Dr Likee prepares for new action film

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Likee, aka Akabenezer, had been spotted flaunting his swordsmanship skills.

Snippets of the Kumawood star wielding a sword were from an upcoming movie, Katumba, produced by one of Dr Likee's proteges, Kyinkyina Twan.

