Ghanaian actor Lil Win is working towards a new movie chronicling the reign of Ibrahim Traore as Burkina Faso's president

A scene from the Kumawood star's upcoming movie, The Last Hero, has garnered significant traction on social media

Fans thronged Lil Win's comments section to share their anticipation for the actor's pan-african project

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, aka Lil Win, has announced his plans to release a biopic of Captain Ibrahim Traore, Burkina Faso's military ruler.

Lil Win stars as Ibrahim Traore in new biopic for Burkina Faso president. Photo source: Lil Win, IbrahimTraore

Source: Facebook

The actor shared a teaser of the new movie, The Last African Hero, on May 21, heightening fans' anticipation.

The movie features several other stars, including rising Kumawood star Sweet Mimi, born Janet Brefo Yankson.

Lil Win established that the movie will soon be released on his YouTube channel.

Captain Ibrahim Traore, who seized power in Burkina Faso in a September 2022 coup, has garnered significant traction in international media.

Lil Win's Ibrahim Traore stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Lil Win's upcoming film project on Ibrahim Traore.

Shanuun Abubakari wrote;

But please try and translate into French on the subtitles and this will help it to go viral to suit the people of Burkina and French speaking countries

Akokwaawisua Baffour Asamoah remarked:

Pls if u wanna honour him aaaa honour him dont try those kind of mocking Ghana leaders. He is a soldier n may not entertain denigrating stuffs

Immanuel Amicus Curiea Lynno said:

Good..Do it to project Africa in the positive sense.. Lil Win The Africa is capable of developing a type of governance system that works for it...We can call it whatever but not like the kind of democracy we practice in Ghana and many other African countries..Counting on you to put up a great comedy but serious show..I trust you weezy

Enock Royal Marcelo noted:

The most talented actor I have ever seen in Ghana is Kwadwo Nkansah this guy is too much, very solid guy.

@usernameunsure1 shared:

So embarrassing. Let that man do his job—this is not a game. If he wants a biopic, he can facilitate one. This man is just attempting to attach himself to what is popular. Sia.

@kwameok30458845 added:

Is he paid to do that? We're in democracy not military state. I urge authorities to look into it. We don't want our youth having weird ideas about military take over!

Burkina Faso honurs late Ghanaian president

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Government of Burkina Faso, led by Captain Ibrahim Traore, has honoured the late former Ghanaian president, Jerry John Rawlings, by renaming a street in Ouagadougou after him.

The street, now named John Jerry Rawlings Avenue, was unveiled on Saturday, May 17, 2025, on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Thomas Sankara Mausoleum.

The late president's son, Kimathi Rawlings, extended his family's gratitude to the government and people of Burkina Faso for the honour bestowed on them.

Source: YEN.com.gh