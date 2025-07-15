Lil Win's upcoming movie, Captain Ibrahim Traore movie has caught the attention of a Burkinabe group based in Ghana

Delegates from the group held a meeting with the Kumawood actor to discuss the preparations for the movie's premiere

Lil Win's meeting with the Burkinabe delegates triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Award-winning Kumawood actor Lil Win is gearing up for the premiere of his highly anticipated movie, Captain Ibrahim Traore: The Last African Hero, on Saturday, August 2, 2025.

Ahead of the movie's release, the comic actor was surprised by a visit from a delegation from the Burkinabe community in Ghana, who were impressed with his biopic about the military President of Burkina Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traoré.

In an interview with blogger Papa Jay from Poleeno Multimedia, the delegation explained their reasons behind their visit to see Lil Win.

Mahmoud, an individual who introduced himself as the Organiser of the Burkinabe community living in Ghana, praised the Kumawood actor for his production, which he claimed had elevated the name of the Burkina Faso military regime and the citizens living in the country.

He noted that he and his colleagues had also visited Lil Win to hold a special meeting and discuss how they could offer their support to him before the Captain Ibrahim Traore: The Last African Hero premiere at the Semanhyia Golden Mall.

The Organiser also opened up about his group's relationship with the Burkina Faso military leadership and how they followed their directives to hold events in Ghana.

Following the meeting, Lil Win took to his official Instagram page to share a video of himself standing closer to his RAM vehicle with the Burkina Faso national flags. He also expressed excitement at meeting with the group delegates.

In the caption of his social media post, he wrote:

"Just met Delegates from Burkina Faso and we had a fruitful meeting on how to premiere the most trending movie in Ghana, now in Burkina, Mali and Niger."

The video of Lil Win meeting with the Burkinabe delegation ahead of his Captain Traore biopic premiere is below:

Reactions to Lil Win's meeting with delegates

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Visa With Phillips commented:

"This is just to promote the movie. Ghanafuo mo nsua nyansah Kakra wai 🤣🤣🤣."

SHOWBIZ BLOGGER said:

"Kumasi come learn the settings from Accra na this one dier ago Ai 🤣."

ebi_kaykay wrote:

"Everyday be different settings. First, it was Van Damme, now ebi President Traore😂😂."

joshoneday commented:

"Funny enough, this guy has a huge following in these mentioned countries 😂😂even Togo."

Agtey benjyy wrote:

"Masa stop that settings. Film baako, settings bebreee."

Lil Win releases his upcoming movie's teaser

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Lil Win released his upcoming movie, Captain Ibrahim Traore: The Last African Hero's teaser on social media.

The teaser featured numerous action scenes from the movie, expected to be released on August 2, 2025.

Lil Win's upcoming movie's teaser received mixed reactions from Ghanaians, with many sharing their criticisms on social media.

