Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Lil Win has heightened the anticipation of his fans and movie lovers for his upcoming movie about Ibrahim Traoré

The Kumawood actor wrapped a GH¢1.2 million 2024 RAM 1500 TRX with stickers of the movie, which is set to premiere on Saturday, August 2, 2025

The branded truck brought back memories of Lil Win's accident he had in Kumasi with his A Country Called Ghana branded Mercedes-Benz hours before its premiere

Kumawood actor Lil Win has flaunted a brand new DV registered 2024 RAM 1500 TRX and covered it in stickers of his upcoming movie about Ibrahim Traoré, President of the Transition of Burkina Faso.

Lil Win wraps a luxury truck

In videos trending on social media showed Lil Win is driving around town in a 2024 RAM 1500 TRX covered in stickers of his upcoming movie, Ibrahim Traoré: The Last African Hero.

The luxury truck is estimated to cost between $98,335 (GH¢1,022,684.00) and $119,620 (GH¢1,244,048.00), depending on the trim and options.

Sharing details about the movie in one of the videos, Lil Win noted that it would premiere at the S.G Mall Ayigya in Kumasi on August 2, 2024.

He mentioned that there were physical and e-tickets for the movie one could purchase; however, he emphasised that the e-tickets were in limited quantity due to his team wanting to control the crowd and to ensure everyone gets a seat in the cinema hall.

Reactions to Lil Win's branded car

Many people hailed Lil Win for being intentional about the promotion of his upcoming movie, Ibrahim Traoré.

The branded luxury truck ignited the traumatic experience of many fans who saw the Kumawood actor get involved in an accident in Kumasi on May 25, 2024.

The accident happened hours before the premiere of his movie A Country Called Ghana, as he crashed his Mercedes-Benz wrapped in the stickers of the movie.

The reactions of Ghanaians to the 2024 RAM 1500 TRX wrapped with stickers of Lil Win's upcoming movie, Ibrahim Traoré, are below:

@mr.kofi said:

"We still remember what happened at A Country Called Ghana come down my boss🙏🙏."

Nana Fosu 👑😍said:

"This guy is serious, trust me 🥺."

Yhaw Junior said:

"🙏We hope and pray nothing bad will happen at this time🔥@officiallilwinwezzy."

King said:

"But on the real Lil Win get money oo. What did the other Kumawood actors do wrong?

REXOO said:

"Buh let’s be real Lil Win get money oooooo😳😳."

Guy_fred said:

"This guy really understands promotion; he has invested so much in his craft. Kudos Kwadwo 💯."

Lil Win wraps Mercedes-Benz

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Lil Win proudly unveiled a Mercedes-Benz fully wrapped in visuals from his movie A Country Called Ghana.

The video, shared ahead of the film’s premiere, captured Lil Win inviting fans to support the event, scheduled for May 17, 2024, at the National Theatre in Accra.

The post sparked admiration online, with many praising his dedication to promoting the film and acknowledging the significant investments he’s made to ensure its success.

