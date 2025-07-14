An exclusive teaser of award-winning Kumawood actor Lil Win's highly anticipated movie, Captain Ibrahim Traore (The Last African Hero), has emerged on social media.

Lil Win's Captain Ibrahim Traore Movie Teaser Emerges Online, Ghanaians Express Mixed Reactions

The short clip, which was shared by renowned blogger EDHUB on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, July 14, 2025, featured intense action sequences, including a dramatic helicopter chase, gunfire, bomb explosions, and fierce combat scenes.

The movie, directed by renowned director Jackson K. Bentum, is set to premiere at the Semanhyia Golden (SG) Mall in Kumasi on Saturday, August 2, 2025.

The teaser for the upcoming movie drew mixed reactions from many Ghanaians, who pointed out the poor production quality, a far cry from the visuals from most of some of his old movies.

The teaser of Lil Win's Captain Ibrahim Traore movie is below:

Ghanaians react to Lil Win's movie teaser

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

_ghanaprince commented:

"Was the video captured with a Motorola? These guys still think we are in the Kumawood era."

jesse_legendary said:

"He didn't take long to even shoot, and that's a reason why the thriller isn't up there. Invest in cameras, get good editors for quality effects because this is wack, and get good writers because it's half-baked. It is not by force to be a lead actor because you're the executive producer!"

HyperGist_ wrote:

"I thought Kumawood folks were done with this style of acting. At least a little AI would have helped. With a $500k budget for this movie, as he claimed, I think he could have done better."

