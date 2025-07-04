Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win has spoken about the source of funding for the Ibrahim Traoré film production

The filmmaker shared the challenges the cast and production team faced on set in an exclusive interview

Some social media users have applauded Lil Win for shooting movies that project Ghana on the world map

Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has announced a monumental financial commitment of $500,000 to his latest film project, Ibrahim Traoré.

This ambitious investment stemmed from his passion for storytelling and a vision to elevate Ghanaian cinema on the global stage.

Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win says he invested $500,000 in Ibrahim Traoré's movie. Photo credit: @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Lil Win talks about the Ibrahim Traoré movie

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz on Saturday, June 28, Lil Win candidly discussed the financial burdens associated with producing Captain Ibrahim Traoré, stating the intricacies of film-making. “Creating *Captain Ibrahim Traoré* demanded every ounce of effort, funds, and support I could rally."

The financial strain was significant enough that he resorted to taking out a loan of approximately $400,000, which he combined with his funds and contributions from supporters to reach a total investment of around $500,000.

Lil Win expressed his concern about the scepticism surrounding film budgets in Ghana. He believed many Ghanaians fail to recognise the extensive labour, sacrifices, and real expenses required to produce high-quality films.

“In African film-making, particularly in Ghana, we operate within strict budget constraints. Unfortunately, when we disclose our production costs, people often doubt us. But it’s the reality."

He further highlighted that while Nigerian films may reach budgets of $1 million, films in Western countries can soar as high as $30 million. Ghanaian filmmakers are also making substantial investments.

Check out the post below:

Lil Win talks about creating Netflix-worthy movies

Lil Win explained that a crucial aspect of achieving international recognition lies in crafting authentic African narratives.

“To gain acceptance on international platforms, it’s essential to tell rich, culturally rooted stories. You cannot simply narrate any tale; it must resonate with our African traditions, history, and folklore. That's why I emphasize authentic African stories that reflect our identity."

His latest project, *Ibrahim Traoré*, was particularly significant as it draws inspiration from true events in Burkina Faso.

“I aim to showcase the vibrancy and richness of Africa through this film, just as I did with my previous project, *A Country Called Ghana*, which is currently available for streaming on Amazon."

The Instagram video is below:

Lil Win shares challenges in the movie industry

In the interview, he reflected on the challenges he faced while producing Ibrahim Traoré, Lil Win described the process as one of the most demanding endeavours of his career.

“When you set high aspirations, challenges are unavoidable. While releasing content on TV or YouTube may be simpler, pursuing international distribution involves a completely different set of challenges. Every detail, from costumes to filming locations and casting, must be executed flawlessly, which is no easy feat."

“True dedication drives you to overcome setbacks. Creating something meaningful requires unwavering commitment."

The Instagram video is below:

Lil Win meets his ex-wife

Lil Win made headlines for a rare public appearance alongside his ex-wife and mother of his children, Patricia Afriyie.

The former couple recently sat down for an interview with Kumasi-based blogger Papa Jay of Poleeno Multimedia, during which Lil Win discussed Afriyie's foray into the Ghanaian music scene following her debut release, “You Go Take Your Lover.”

The Kumawood actor praised her song, calling it a masterpiece with profound lyrics that deliver a significant message.

The TikTok video is below:

Lil Win praises Ramsey Nouah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Lil Win, who has disclosed how much he spent on advertising and casting Ramsey Nouah in his movie A Country Called Ghana.

The Kumawood star claimed to have paid Ramsey Nouah forty thousand dollars to have him appear in his critically acclaimed film.

Some social media users have praised the movie star to casting top Nigerian actors in his movie.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh