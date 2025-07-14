John Dumelo embarked on a tour of the North East Region to interact with farmers as part of his duties as the Deputy Minister of Agriculture

In a video, the Ayawaso West Wuogon MP joined the farmers to begin work on the farms and make significant donations to help them

John Dumelo received massive praise from many Ghanaians for his commitment and efforts to improve the lives of the farmers

Actor-turned-politician John Setor Dumelo has courted attention after his recent trip to the North East Region as part of his nationwide tour to promote Agriculture.

John Dumelo ploughs land and donates farm inputs in the North East Region.

Source: Instagram

On Monday, July 14, 2025, the Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency took to his official Instagram page to share a video of his interaction with some farmers he encountered during his recent trip over the weekend.

In the video, the Deputy Agric Minister, accompanied by his security team, respectfully spoke with some community leaders during a gathering in the town square.

After the durbar concluded, John Dumelo was joined by a large number of people living in the community as they went to the farm during the middle of the day, where he engaged with the numerous farmers about his Ministry's plans for them.

John Dumelo donates cattle to various mosques in Ayawaso West as part of the Eid al-Adha celebrations.

Source: Instagram

The Ayawaso West Wuogon MP later hopped on a tractor and ploughed the lands to prepare them for the planting season in the North East region.

John Dumelo also donated some farm inputs to the farmers before bidding them farewell and travelling to another region.

In the caption of the social media post, he wrote:

"Spent my weekend in the North Eastern region of Ghana interacting with farmers and helping them out on their farms. I also donated some farm inputs to help them maximise production."

The video of John Dumelo assisting and donating farm inputs to the farmers is below:

Reactions to John Dumelo assisting farmers

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

naa_qwesi commented:

"The Ayawaso West Wuogon seat nu dieer, you can confidently include it in your will, Mr Honourable ❤️. Keep the good work."

newtonspeaks said:

"#I dey for you. Keep up the good work. Ghanaians are watching closely, especially we in Ayawaso West. A bigger duty awaits you, Honourable. Much love ❤️❤️❤️."

eagle_eye_officialz wrote:

"It pleases my heart to actually see this... We all know what we say about politicians, and you're actually changing the story. You will go far, Honourable, and most of us are looking up to you. 🔥❤️."

