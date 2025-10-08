Big Akwes underwent a massive physical makeover during a visit to his barbershop

In a video, the Kumawood actor looked younger as he fixed the gaping bald spot on his head

Ghanaians who reacted to the video were surprised after seeing Big Akwes' new look

Popular Kumawood actor and TV pundit Akwasi Asamoah, popularly known as Big Akwes, has courted attention after surprising Ghanaians with a brand new look.

Kumawood actor Big Akwes shows off transformation after fixing his bald spot with toupee at a barbershop.

Over the years, the controversial actor has made several complaints about his physical appearance.

In past videos, he mentioned that he did not find himself attractive and was worried about his baldness, which had been the subject of ridicule from many Ghanaians on social media.

Big Akwes fixes bald spot with toupee

On Tuesday, October 7, 2025, Big Akwes took to his official TikTok page to share a video of his recent visit to the barbershop.

In the video, the Kumawood actor beamed with excitement as he showed off a toupee he had installed on his head to fix the bald spot on his head while he was getting his haircut.

The toupee gave Big Akwes a new look with a fresh and full hairline, making him look much younger and different from his usual appearance.

Big Akwes beamed with excitement as he announced to his fans that he had decided to transform his look and make himself more handsome.

He said:

"My face has now changed. This is Big Akwes. This is my new look. I look more handsome than a weaver bird. Anyone who wants to say something should speak out. From now onwards, this is how handsome I will be."

"The old Big Akwes is no more. This is a new Big Akwes. I will give out information about the place I got my hair fixed so that anyone with a bald spot can go there."

The videos of Kumawood actor Big Akwes flexing his newly fixed toupee at the barbershop are below:

Big Akwes' ex-wife blasts him in public

Footage of Big Akwes fixing his bald spot comes weeks after his ex-wife, Freda, launched a series of verbal attacks on him on social media.

Big Akwes' wife, Freda, launches a scathing tirade against him, accusing him of presenting her with a "fake and cheap" ring for their wedding.

The Kumawood star's ex-wife alleged that her former husband tricked her into marrying him with a cheap wedding ring.

In a video, Freda lamented that her ex-husband had bought a worn-out ring for their wedding and that she had gotten him a genuine and expensive one in return.

She claimed that the Kumawood actor allegedly tried to charm her into doing his sinister bidding using dark magic. She also recounted how their marriage collapsed barely after a year.

Freda accused Big Akwes of marrying her just to secure citizenship status abroad and conduct his business. She also accused him of attempting to physically abuse her several times at home with a bottle.

The video of Big Akwes' ex-wife blasting him is below:

Big Akwes' new look stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Star wrote:

"How about your look on your Ghana card and passport? 😂🤣💔."

Afia_Kyewah commented:

"Aaahhh! No be Gadus be this😂."

Patrick said:

"Is it a wig anaa mesh?"

Derick wrote:

"Please stick to your original hairstyle na Wei deɛ asɛ Kwame Ato."

DEE commented:

"The hair is making him look very young. 😳 🤣 😂 😹 🤣 😂 🤣. You look cute with your new hairstyle 😍 😄."

Kwahu Hema said:

"It's nice 🥰. He even looks much younger 🥰."

