A heartwarming video of a young Ghanaian man promoting his classmate's business on social media has gathered emotional reactions.

The young man, identified as Sakora Maame, took to his TikTok page to share the moment he surprisingly spotted his former classmate selling 'kelewele' by the roadside.

Ghanaian man reconnects with former classmate

The TikToker shared his admiration for the lady and also recalled their days together when they were in school.

In his words:

"My classmate is selling kelewele. Look at her selling. She's selling kelewele. Look at the kelewele."

The contrast between their shared past and his friend's current hustle struck a chord with Sakora. He recalled how they were academic rivals who would often tie in class. He was both amused and impressed at the sight of his former classmate.

What caught the attention of many was that, instead of looking down on his friend, he enthusiastically promoted her business. He called out to his followers, praising the quality of the kelewele she makes.

He said:

"Her kelewele is very nice. It is very delicious. Come and buy some."

His video was a touching display of respect and support, celebrating the dignity of honest work regardless of one's past.

Captioning the video, he wrote:

"I am happy to see you again."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Ghanaian man reconnects with classmate

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video of Sakora Maame reconnecting with his classmate on his TikTok page. Some of the comments are below.

Dzifa said:

"He is promoting your business indirectly. 🥰"

HITMAKER wrote:

Education is good, but Chale, to be honest, it is sometimes a waste of time. 😌"

Graden Apk 💋💋 commented:

"The way I'm smiling.😁 Some people will see you and just pass because of your situation, but this guy didn't do that. God bless you, gentleman. 😭🙏"

Thickplantmum said:

"Soon, the money she will be making, she won't make such as a corporate worker in a month. Sister brand yourself wai."

Akolbugrigideon commented:

"At least he did not see her grave but a living old friend. May we never die early after school."

