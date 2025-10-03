The video of a young Ghanaian man has inspired many netizens after he took to social media to open up about his humble beginnings

This comes after he shared an old photo of himself working in Ghana as a charcoal seller, looking visibly distraught

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section praised him for his massive transformation and for using his story to inspire others

A young Ghanaian man has inspired many netizens online after he shared his grass-to-grace story.

Known on TikTok as @eben_aborah, the young man joined a popular online challenge when he shared photos reflecting on his past and current reality.

A Ghanaian man shows massive transformation as he relocates to the US. Photo credit: @eben_aborah/TikTok

With this, he posted a photo of himself holding a sack of charcoal, standing in what appeared to be a rural part of Ghana.

The photo showed him wearing a stern look, giving the impression that he was struggling financially and had yet to achieve his desired ambitions.

The post then transitioned to the next slide, showing a recent photo of his massive transformation.

Apparently, he relocated to the US to pursue postgraduate studies and posted a photo from his graduation.

Unlike in the previous photo, where Eben seemed unhappy, the young man this time wore a bright smile in his beautiful gown, looking into the camera after he received his certificate.

The adorable posts, which highlight the massive transformation of the young man, emphasise the strides he has made since relocating to the US.

A young Ghanaian man rejoices as he relocates to the US. Photo credit: @eben_aborah/TikTok

The post, which had raked in over 40,000 likes and 1,000 comments at the time of writing this report, was captioned: "Growth."

The young man has subsequently posted other videos on his TikTok page detailing his journey and life after moving to the US.

Ghanaian man congratulated after US relocation

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video congratulated him on reaching the United States and finally realising his dream. Others also hope to emulate his footsteps.

thatfavouredgirl0 commented:

"True definition of ‘the charcoal seller’s daughter will also wear white one day.’ I’m happy for you, stranger."

User not found stated:

"More than a sign of victory. Well done, brother, continue soaring higher."

Issah Bella wrote:

"Indeed, that’s a sign of victory. Congratulations, stranger."

Akosua Adepa(Azure) stated:

"What God cannot do does not exist. Glory to God, I’m very proud of you."

Munyere stated:

"Proud of you, brother. May the blessings of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you."

Mason transforms nicely after relocating abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another young Ghanaian man also embarked on a similar trend by taking to TikTok to share his remarkable journey from being a mason in Ghana to his current success overseas.

It all happened after he posted a throwback photo showing him during his days as a mason in Ghana, looking unkempt with his clothes stained with dust.

To show his present reality, the young man then posted recent photos of himself after relocating abroad, where he looked healthy and well-fed, with brightened skin.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

