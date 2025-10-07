Ghanaian actor Desmond Ohene Twum Danso Sakyi, popularly known for his role as King George in the YOLO TV series, has courted attention after switching up his physical appearance.

Danso Sakyi: King George of YOLO Series Fame Shows Off New Mature Look With Full-Grown Beard

On Tuesday, October 7, 2025, the actor took to his official Instagram page to show off his new mature look. He shared a photo of himself looking handsome and dapper as he gave a stern look while enjoying his life abroad.

In the photo, Desmond Ohene Twum Danso Sakyi showed off his full-grown beard, which made him look different. He wore a grey pinstripe suit jacket with a white button-down long-sleeved shirt.

The YOLO TV series actor accessorised with dark Jacques Marie Mage Zephirin sunglasses. He accompanied the photo with a question to his fans, whom he asked if they valued themselves.

The photo of King George showing off his new mature look is below:

