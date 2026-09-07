A TikTok video by Citizen Sawa Jnr captured footage of renowned academician and NDC politician Prof Joshua Alabi's sprawling residential estate in Accra

The clip showed Prof Alabi exercising outdoors at the villa alongside his wife and personal trainer in what appeared to be a regular after-work routine

Ghanaians flooded the comments with reactions to the size of the prominent NDC politician's mansion and the fleet of cars parked in its courtyard

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A TikTok video capturing the scale of NDC politician and academician Prof Joshua Alabi's Accra home has sent Ghanaians into a frenzy online, drawing widespread commentary about wealth, politics, and the perks that come with them.

Prominent NDC politician and academician Prof Joshua Alabi's massive Accra mansion surfaces. Photo source: @citizen_sawajnr, Prof.Joshua Alabi/Facebook

Source: TikTok

The footage, posted on Saturday, September 5, 2026, by popular Ghanaian TikTok blogger Citizen Sawa Jnr, showed the exterior of what appeared to be the prominent NDC politician's grand residential estate.

The paved courtyard of the ornate villa was lined with parked cars, and the property's sheer size was visible throughout the clip.

Prof Joshua Alabi's villa steals the show

In the video, Prof Alabi was seen going through an outdoor fitness routine with his wife and close associates on the estate grounds.

They were captured jogging, stretching, and exchanging greetings against the backdrop of the sprawling compound, all in what appeared to be a relaxed, everyday scene for the household.

For many viewers, however, the first-ever Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra's (UPSA), residence was anything but ordinary.

The clip spread rapidly on TikTok and across other social media platforms, with many Ghanaians weighing in on what the property says about life at the top of the country's political class.

The TikTok videos of Prof Joshua Alabi's mansion are below:

Reactions to Prof Joshua Alabi's mansion

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from Ghanaians who responded to the viral TikTok video below:

Big Tee wrote:

"The house big o."

Kissi Bawuah said:

"Ghana money sweet 🤣."

Savage Man commented:

"Politics good paa, see professor's house and cars."

Prof Joshua Alabi's daughter's mansion surfaces online

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Pof Joshua Alabi's daughter Naomi Borley Alabi, the Deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Development Company Limited, following the visit from Ghanaian-American actor and comedian Michael Blackson to her big mansion in Accra.

As admiration for her lavish residence flooded social media, many were curious about the dynamics of their meeting and the potential impact on Ghana’s creative industry and tourism development.

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Source: YEN.com.gh