Kubala King has drawn attention again after sharing a new video from what looks like a deep forest area in Sunyani

The latest clip comes after earlier posts showed him settling into a jungle-like environment following his deportation

His forest lifestyle has sparked fresh conversations as many continue to watch the next chapter of the Kubala story

Kubala King has given social media users a rare glimpse into what appears to be the deep forest area where he now lives in Sunyani.

Inside the thick Sunyani bush where Kubala King now stays. Image credit: The Sourthern Mourish

Source: TikTok

In a video shared on TikTok, the self-styled king was seen standing beside a pond in a thick bushy area that looked more like a forest than an ordinary open space.

Dressed in his usual Kubala attire, he appeared calm as he performed what looked like a personal ritual beside the water.

A look into Kubala King's Sunyani jungle

The video showed him bending close to the pond and using the water to wash his face while repeatedly saying “Kubala, Kubala,” a slogan that has become closely associated with his identity and movement.

The setting of the video immediately caught attention. Around him were trees, bushes and a quiet natural environment that gave viewers a clearer picture of the kind of place he has been sharing in his recent posts.

His latest video adds to earlier content that suggested he had settled into a jungle-like area in Sunyani after his deportation from Scotland.

In one photo posted earlier, Kubala King was seen cooking in the forest with a large cooking pot, further giving the impression that the bush has now become part of his daily life.

Check out the TikTok post below:

Kubala King rebuilds his Kingdom in Ghana

The series of posts has made many believe that he is trying to rebuild the same kingdom dream he attempted in Scotland, this time on Ghanaian soil.

During his time in Scotland, Kubala King gained international attention after he and his close followers settled in a wooded area while claiming to establish the Kingdom of Kubala.

That chapter eventually ended after issues with authorities and his deportation back to Ghana. Since returning, he has been seen in Sunyani, where he has continued to share videos from forest-like surroundings while making strong declarations about his mission.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The new pond video has stirred mixed reactions online. Some viewers are watching the development with curiosity, while others are expressing concern about his welfare and the direction his life has taken.

For many, the video shows that the Kubala story has not ended after Scotland. Instead, it appears to have entered a new phase in Sunyani, where the forest has become central to his public image.

Kubala King’s latest posts suggest that the jungle is no longer just a backdrop for his videos. It now appears to be the place where he eats, performs his rituals and continues his controversial kingdom journey.

Kubala King arrives at location in Ghana he plans to build his kingdom after deportation. Image credit: Moors Northern Tribe

Source: UGC

Kubala King hyped up by Sunyani residents

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a video circulating online captured the deported Kubala King in Sunyani seated by a roadside store as a crowd gathered around him.

People were heard chanting “Kubala” and hailing him as their king, creating a lively moment that quickly spread online.

His appearance has revived discussions about his earlier statement that his next kingdom would be established in Sunyani.

Source: YEN.com.gh