An alumnus of the University of Cape Coast has brought pride to his family and alma mater after picking up an academic award in the US

Enock Agyei, celebrating his academic achievement, recalled his humble beginnings and struggles in the past

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post have praised the brilliant young man for his success

An alumnus of the University of Cape Coast, Enock Agyei, has trended for all the right reasons as news of his academic achievement went viral online.

This comes after he took to social media to announce that he won an award at Michigan State University.

UCC graduate Enock Agyei rejoices as he wins an award at Michigan State University. Photo credit: Enock Agyei/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The award was given to him in recognition of his outstanding academic achievement as a member of the Class of 2026.

Celebrating this milestone, Enock, in a Facebook post on May 2, reminisced about his past, where he opened up on how his first attempt at pursuing tertiary education at the University of Ghana suffered a setback as a result of funding challenges.

“In 2018, I had gained admission to the University of Ghana and needed GHC 2,400 to enrol in a Bachelor's program. I had walked to every relevant office with my admission letter and WASSCE results, and had spoken to every influential person I had to speak to.

My dad walked with me to some powerful people, but the responses were: ‘I can only help when he enters,’ ‘The common fund for such purposes is depleted,’ ‘I am financially unstable,’ among other responses. On the reporting day, my friends called me, and with sobs, I told them I couldn’t make it that year.”

Determined to achieve his ambition of pursuing university education, Enock took a job as a pupil teacher earning GHC 120.

His efforts paid off as he later gained admission to study at the University of Cape Coast and even completed his bachelor’s degree with First Class honours.

“I worked as a preparatory school teacher for GHC 120 per month and did part-time poultry farm work. I saved to support my parents’ commitment. Upon entering the University of Cape Coast, I had applied to eight government and local scholarships and programs, but received none of them, even though I was a first-class student and wrote very good essays.Long story short, my background and experience thus far had taught me grace, resilience, hard work, leadership, compassion, and a love for social justice. I'm incredibly grateful for all the support, training, mentorship, referrals, advocacy, and consideration I've received.”

UCC graduate Enock Agyei rejoices as he wins an award at Michigan State University. Photo credit: Enock Agyei/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He expressed delight over his academic progress and thanked God for how far he had come.

“I have not arrived; I have just started my journey, and nowhere on earth could my story be possible without education, family support, trusted relationships, and opportunities in Ghana and abroad. It is my firm belief that every young person gifted with abilities and talents should earn or receive all the needed support and should not necessarily struggle to fund their purpose.”

Below is the Facebook post:

Peeps congratulate brilliant UCC graduate

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post have congratulated Enoch Agyei on his academic success.

Williams Sefa Boakye stated:

"God is the lifter of men. Congratulations, my brother."

Siraj Iddris added:

"You're called Abusua for a reason, you won't disappoint your family, bro. You'll exalt them."

Kwasi Troup wrote:

"Abusua, congratulations for making it possible.....Anuanom...Baanu Yɛ"

Akua Owusuaa Gyasi added:

"Congratulations champ, your story is truly inspiring! You've shown that with resilience and passion, anything is possible. Keep striving for greatness…I am also from Nsuta-Kyebi and hope to meet you one day."

Ghana’s youngest doctor pursues master’s degree

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Dr Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi, the youngest medical doctor in Ghana, is pursuing a master’s degree.

A video shared by Klintaps University College of Health and Allied Sciences showed Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi stating that he is pursuing a one-year Master’s in Public Health programme.

Source: YEN.com.gh