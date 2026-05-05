Manchester City dropped crucial points in a 3-3 draw with Everton, leaving their title hopes out of their control

Opta’s supercomputer has given Arsenal a dominant lead in the title race with a strong probability advantage

West Ham United faced relegation danger after defeat, while Tottenham Hotspur boosted their survival hopes

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Opta’s supercomputer has issued fresh predictions for the Premier League title race after Manchester City dropped points against Everton.

Manchester City’s title hopes took a major hit following a dramatic 3-3 draw at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday night, May 4, 2026.

Opta's supercomputer predicts the team that will win the 2025/2026 Premier League after Manchester City drew against Everton. Photos: James Gill - Danehouse/Liam Petter.

Source: Getty Images

Just over 48 hours after watching rivals Arsenal move six points clear at the top, Pep Guardiola’s side controlled much of the first half and deservedly went into the break ahead thanks to a superb left-footed strike from Jérémy Doku.

However, Everton mounted an impressive comeback midway through the second half.

Substitute Thierno Barry struck twice, with Jake O’Brien also getting on the scoresheet during a remarkable 12-minute spell that sent the home supporters into celebration.

According to Sports Mole, Erling Haaland responded quickly with his 25th league goal of the season, before Doku produced another brilliant finish in the sixth minute of stoppage time to rescue a point for City on Merseyside.

Despite still having a game in hand on Arsenal, the result leaves City five points behind the leaders with four matches remaining, meaning the title race is no longer in their control.

Supercomputer prediction after Everton vs Man City

The draw, combined with Arsenal’s convincing win over Fulham, has strengthened the Gunners’ position at the top, with only one extra game played compared to City.

According to Opta’s latest simulations, Arsenal are now overwhelming favourites to win the league, with an 85.24% chance of lifting the trophy.

Manchester City’s probability has dropped significantly to 14.76%.

Opta's supercomputer is not backing Manchester City to win the Premier League in the 2025/2026 season. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

The painful setback in the race for the English Premier League title left even Manchester City's star manager Pep Guardiola deeply disappointed.

Speaking to Sky Sports, via GOAL, he said:

"It's out of our hands. That was the case before, but not any more. We still have games to play. We'll see what happens. We'll keep going until it's over."

At the other end of the table, West Ham United are currently the most likely to be relegated alongside Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley.

The Hammers suffered a heavy defeat to Brentford on May 2, while Tottenham Hotspur climbed out of the relegation zone with a crucial win over Aston Villa on May 3.

Thierno Barry pulls off Kakalika dance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Thierno Barry had gone viral during the dramatic Premier League clash after celebrating his goal against Manchester City with the viral Kakalika dance.

The 23-year-old came off the bench and made an immediate impact at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, helping Everton fight back in an entertaining 3-3 draw that went beyond expectations.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh