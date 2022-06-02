Award-winning gospel artiste Herty Cogie has held her Overflow Concert 3.0 at the Grace2Grace Center Maryland, USA.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The concert held over the weekend was spirit-filled and amazing. Many lives were touched through the ministration of songs as the incense of worship was lifted to the throne of grace.

This year’s theme: ”Back to the basics.” brought together people from all walks of life to worship without boundaries as they express gratitude for the love and grace of God bestowed upon them.

Herty Corgie has held her Overflow Concert 3.0

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The audience witnessed awesome ministrations from Obenewa, Sophonie Jean, Dorothy Oteng, Elsie Duncan Williams, Helen Light, Rev Esinu, Humphrey Tettey, Jumbo Ane, Zaza Mokethi and the Host Herty Corgie. who blessed the audience with her new songs. The Vocal Powerhouse Herty Corgie lit the DMV with an uplifting and spirited worship encounter and capped it with an exciting performance of her new single Elshaddai.

The audience could not help but sing and dance along as each minister led the people of God with songs and great performances throughout the night.

One of the highlights was when Herty Corgie perfectly sang a famous Zulu Song - (Ngena by Zaza Mokhethi) as though she hailed from South Africa.

The Overflow Concert 3.0 also honoured and celebrated the award-winning gospel artiste ZAZA MOKETHI on stage as that same day marked her birthday.

Overflow Concert 3.0 participants included dignitaries from the South African embassy, Reverend ministers from various denominations, Some gospel artistes in diaspora, GMA C.EO and team, and a combination of various countries and cultures. (WE ARE ONE IN CHRIST JESUS).

With a heart of gratitude, Herty Corgie extended a special thanks to Rev. Emmanuel and first Lady Agormeda, the Grace2Grace Chapel, sponsors, team Overflow and everyone that supports the ministry of HCMusic.

This concert indeed was a powerful experience, and lives have been transformed in the DMV. All glory to God.

Kindly Click Links Below to stream Herty Corgie’s songs on YouTube and all digital platforms.

Source: YEN.com.gh