Thriving Nigerian singer, Oyetundun Omoladé Rachael popularly known as Ladé has said that amongst all the Ghanaian musicians she follows, Black Sherif is the one she is excited about.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh's Roland Delali Cees, she revealed that Black Sherif is an amazing artiste she would love to work with.

When asked about which Ghanaian musicians, she would love to collaborate on a song with, she said without hesitation; Sarkodie, Black Sherif, Gyakie and Stonebwoy.

I listen to Sarkodie. Black Sherif is bosting my head. He’s an amazing artist. I listen to Gyakie as well. Stonebwoy too.

Ladé further stated that working with these artistes from Ghana would mean an automatic hit for any song. She added that they are amazing artistes whose work she loves.

There’s just something about their sound. I feel like if we do a song together, straight hit. Inbox. You don’t have to think about it. They’re amazing.

She noted that even though Shatta Wale is popular in Nigeria, he is not one person she follows keenly.

Honestly, I’ve not really paid so much attention to Shatta Wale. Because I’m young and most of the people I pay attention to are young people coming into the game.

Gyakie Says That TikTok Does Not Determine How Long A Song Would Top Charts

Thriving Ghanaian afrobeat singer, Gyakie, says that TikTok does not determine the longevity of a song on the charts.

In an interview with Doreen Avio on Daybreak Hitz, she noted that the type of song one drops will determine its longevity and not dance trends on social media. Read more:

I think the longevity of a song depends on the song. It's not really about TikTok.

Citing an example to buttress her point, she noted that although Kelvyn Boy’s 'Down Flat' is receiving a lot of traction on social media through dance routines, the song is still being enjoyed by many.

