The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice is set to hold discussions with the United States Department of Justice on pending extradition requests

According to the government, the discussions will cover all outstanding extradition cases between Ghana and the United States dating back to 2009

The government says the talks are aimed at advancing pending cases and enhancing legal cooperation between the two countries

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice is expected to hold bilateral discussions with officials of the United States Department of Justice on a number of pending extradition requests involving both countries.

The development follows the return of former Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) Chief Executive Officer, Sedina Tamakloe Attionu, to Ghana to begin serving a 10-year prison sentence imposed after her conviction in 2024.

The Attorney-General is expected to engage US officials on pending extradition requests involving Ghana. Photo credit: Dominic Ayine/1975News/Facebook, NewYorkPost/Facebook

Source: UGC

In a statement issued on June 9, 2026, the Minister of State in charge of Government Communications and Presidential Spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, said the talks would focus on all outstanding extradition matters between Ghana and the United States dating back to 2009.

According to the statement, one of the cases expected to feature prominently in the discussions involves former Finance Minister Kenneth Ofori-Atta and possibly self-styled businessman Frederick Kumi, popularly known on social media as Abu Trica.

Ghana has submitted an extradition request to the United States in connection with corruption and corruption-related charges filed against him by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Mr Ofori-Atta was detained by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2026, before being granted bail and released on April 7.

His legal team reportedly argued that, at the time, there was no formal extradition request before the court, making it difficult to classify him as a flight risk.

The upcoming discussions are expected to address the status of pending extradition matters and strengthen legal cooperation between the two countries.

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Source: YEN.com.gh