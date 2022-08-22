Ghanaian Afrobeat singer, Ayisi, who was formerly called A.I, has disclosed that he is open to working with Nigeria's Burna Boy

This comes after the two were engaged in an online altercation after it was alleged that Burna Boy jumped onto the 'Grind' remix without reaching out to Ayisi's team

Ayisi is currently promoting his newly released album, 'Unbroken' which contains 19 songs and features some of the big names in the Ghanaian music industry

Ghanaian Afrobeat singer, Ayisi, who was originally called A.I, has hinted at a possible collaboration with Nigeria's Burna Boy.

Ayisi and Burna Boy. Photo Source: @Hitz1039FM, Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh's Roland Delali Cees, he noted that even though they had a 'beef' some few years ago, he is open to working with the Grammy-Award-winning musician.

"That one is open. If the stars align and all things being equal, chale. It’s open. If he wants to work, it’s open," he said.

The two were engaged in an online brawl in 2017 after Burna Boy jumped onto Ayisi's Grind song, which was making waves at the time. Burna Boy called the song 'Chilling Chillin' (Grind Re-Up)'.

Below is the original song.

Below is the remix Burna Boy created.

It was alleged that Burna Boy's team didn't contact Ayisi's team before releasing the song. This infuriated Ayisi, as he took to Twitter to express his displeasure.

However, Ayisi says after all these years, he doesn't plan on releasing the remix, since he doesn't want to meddle in the affairs of the 'Last Last' hitmaker or make it look like he was looking for hype.

"If I wanted to release that remix, I would have done that like six, five years ago. If they (Burna Boy's team) agree, or if all things being equal and everything is okay and they (Burna Boy's team) want to do that, then we will do that."

"On level ground, if they want to do that, then you guys would get to hear the remix," he added.

Meanwhile, Ayisi is out with another album titled 'unbroken', after he went on a long hiatus.

According to him, the album is titled, 'Unbroken' to signify his struggles in his music journey that could have shut down his career but didn't.

Elaborating on the album, he said,

"Because of some of the things around that time going on in my life and around that time before, and all. Industry-wise, personal-wise and all that, and still finding that kind of drive and that motivation and that vim to go to the studio, I felt I was unbroken."

The album was released on August 5th, and it contains 19 songs. It features legendary Ghanaian rapper Obrafour, Akan, Prince Bright and Efya.

Source: YEN.com.gh