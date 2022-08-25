Celebrated Ghanaian rapper and singer, Sister Derby turned 38 on August 25, 2022, and she celebrated her special day in style

She had friends and colleagues whom she had worked with share some lovely messages, as she, later on, dropped some stunning photos to mark the day

Many have thronged the comment section of her posts to celebrate her as she turns 38, as well as admire her ever-young self

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Versatile Ghanaian rapper and singer, Deborah Owusu-Bonsu, who is well known as Sister Derby, celebrated her birthday on August 25, 2022, and she turned 38.

Sister Derby @38. Photo Source: @sisterdeborah

Source: Instagram

Her birthday celebrations started with her friends and colleagues whom she has worked with sharing some lovely messages for the birthday girl.

Her close friend as well as artist Y'Akoto shared that working with Sister Derby is fun, fast and efficient.

One photographer who has worked with her before, Nii Okai Djarbeng, also shared that working with The African Mermaid is fun and is definitely an experience working with her.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Music Producer Mix Master Garzy who hinted at her creative side, and Brand Strategist David-Clay Onah noted that working with her is very easy.

Many of her other colleagues, including; Author Vanessa Bolosier, and Film Director/Artist Mutombo, are among the few who shared lovely messages for the birthday girl.

To also mark her special day, she dropped some stunning photos. The African Mermaid is known for playing with colours when it comes to her outfit.

For her birthday look, she had on a neon green wig that was held in a bun, with some curl strands hanging over the side of her face.

Her outfit gave off princess vibes. She had on gloves that were long enough to reach her arm. She accessorised it with some rings.

She wore a pink and black dress that has pink bows around both arms and in the middle section of the sleeveless top. She wore a necklace made of pearls to accentuate her neckline.

Many celebrate The African Mermaid as she turns 38

sellygalley commented:

Happy birthday to a beautiful woman ❤️

caroline4real commented:

Happy birthday Derrbbbiiieee❤️

adobs_baby said:

Happy birthday Debbie.ever looking young .❤️

hannahmborah commented:

Happy birthday beautiful

kwesi__mayback said:

Damnnn pretty ❤️❤️

mz_afraaa commented:

Who’s the birthday girl again?❤️❤️

shockin_more_moni said:

Happy birthday beautiful

_she_is_hertty commented:

Forever young ❤️

hannahmborah said:

30 what??? you look beautiful

itzzz_princila said:

Birthday Queen ❤️

Nadia Buari's Daughter Gives Her A Kiss, Photos Get Many Blushing

Meanwhile, in another story reported by YEN.com.gh, celebrated Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has dropped some adorable photos sharing a memorable moment with her ever-charming daughter.

She took to her officially verified Instagram page to share a series of photos with her daughter, as well as grace the screen of her fervent followers with some selfies of her ever-gorgeous self.

The first two photos out of the seven were with her daughter, where the little girl leaned in to give her stunning mother a kiss from the side.

The photos were unfiltered and her daughter's hair was held in a bun showing more of her face. So one could tell how much her daughter resembles her.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh