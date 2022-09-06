Kelvyn Boy has gotten fans and music lovers excited after announcing he will release the remix of his hit song Down Flat

He made the announcement on social media while asking fans to anticipate more details on the song

Ghanaian music lovers and fans of Kelvyn Boy are hyped about the remix and have started guessing the featured act

Kelvyn Boy is set to drop new music. The Yawa No Dey singer announced the remix of his hit single Down Flat, which he released in January this year.

Kelvyn Boy Down Flat Remix

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media, he shared a photo of himself in a green satin shirt with a silver necklace to make the announcement. He kept details of the remix, such as the release date and featured artist, asking fans to expect more details tomorrow. He wrote;

Special Announcement 6pm Tomorrow. DownFlat Rmx OTW !!

The Success of Kelvyn Boy's Down Flat

Kelvyn Boy kicked off the year with the release of Down Flat, produced by Nigerian producer KullBoiBeatz. The song gained popularity on TikTok with its sounds used in over 200,000 videos with over 35 million views on the platform.

The song was such a global hit it earned radio airplay in Nigeria, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. It debuted at Number 18 on the Billboard Top Triller Global chart and peaked at Number 9 on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart. Adding to its achievements, Down Flat earned a spot in the Top 10 trending songs list of music streaming sites like Boomplay, Audiomack and Apple Music. Its music video has also amassed over 6 million views on YouTube.

Fans React To Kelvyn Boy's Announcement; Predicting Featured Artist

pastell_jnr

With Justin Bieber?

austeenpayne_

Tekno

Liverpoll_Twii

Black Cedi post it last week it's Wizkid and Queen Latifa

armstronq_

Jaybhad

Leo_quest

Let me guess ft a Nigerian too young artist

QuakuLona

Joeboy maybe

Maaweh_mR

Ft Wizkid, I guess

Gyakie and Nektunez Sweep Awards At The Headies

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian artists Gyakie and Nektunez winning awards at the 2022 Headies Awards.

While Gyakie grabbed the Best West African Artiste of The Year, Nektunez won the Best Street HipHop Artiste of the Year.

Source: YEN.com.gh