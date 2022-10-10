Ghanaian rap star Black Sherif is having the time of his life after releasing his chart-topping debut album

The young and sought-after rapper shared a video of himself enjoying a ride in an off-road vehicle and a jet ski

His video caught the attention of many celebrities, including the legendary American rapper, Busta Rhymes

Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has shown fans he knows how to relax and have a good time after dropping a superb project. Days after the 20-year-old dropped his debut album, The Villain I Never Was, Black Sherif shared a video of his fun ride on an off-road vehicle. The Konongo-native energetically drove and drifted the four-wheeled vehicle on a dusty road.

The video also captured the young star excitedly on a jet ski, mouthing what seemed to be the lyrics of his song 45. However, it is presumed the shots might be scenes of a yet-to-be-released music video as Black Sherif tagged famous Ghanaian photographer The Seyram in his post.

Many celebrities, including famous American rapper Busta Rhymes, flooded the star rapper's comments section with fire emojis.

Celebrities and Fans of Black Sherif React To His Video

Black Sherif Crowned Youth Chief in Tamale

In other Black Sherif news, the Ghanaian rapper has earned a chieftaincy title in Tamale, in the Northern Region of Ghana. A video making rounds on social media captured the coronation ceremony of the buzzing rapper.

The Konongo-native has been given the title 'Naachin Naa,' which stands for Youth Chief. In the video, the newly-enthroned chief was made to wear a colorful smock locally known as Batakari.

