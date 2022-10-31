Serwaa Amihere, in a video, hung out with hilarious Blacks Stars' Chief Drummer Langabel

The hilarious social media sensation and drummer held on tightly to Serwaa's waist and made funny comments

The video caused a stir on social media, and folks dropped funny reactions to the hilarious clip

Popular Ghanaian TV presenter Serwaa Amihere, in a video, hung out with funny Black Stars drummer Langabel, and his antics got folks laughing.

Langabel holding Serwaa Amihere's Waist Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

Langabel held on tightly to Serwaa's waist and called her his lover girl. Langabel was very excited to spend time with the beautiful media personality, but it seemed he overstepped his boundaries a bit when Serwaa, at a point, asked him to remove his hands from her waist.

The pair, however, laughed it off as Langabel continued his funny antics. The video sparked interesting reactions among netizens as they found Langabel's utterances funny.

Langabel, for a long time, has been known for his funny mannerisms and interesting personality. His peculiar nature has made him popular.

Serwaa Amihere And Langable Stir Reactions

Issah Ayaatu reacted:

we need a nice lady to interview our man about black stars,am sure we will know everything

Daily Thought wrote:

Serwaa is really cool , she is friendly

Jesus Revealed also commented:

SERWAA is full of fun I just like the way she said remove your hand from my waist.

Edy reacted to one of Langabel's comments:

SERWAA IS NOW A MANGO TREE

user8599474794416 also laughed:

The backslide around the mango tree

Mohammed Adam Ramadan MOB also reacted:

He said they are doing tiktall lovings

Serwaa Amihere Snatches Waist In Lovely Corset Dress, Struggles To Breath As She Prepares To Go On TV (Video)

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Serwaa Amihere struggled in her dress as she tried to get in shape before going on her live show on GHOne.

The TV broadcaster, who looked like her usual gorgeous self, was gasping for breath after the crew finished getting her ready.

She slumped onto a couch and screamed that she could not breathe, a video that sparked reactions online.

Source: YEN.com.gh