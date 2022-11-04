Versatile Ghanaian singer and rapper Kirani Ayat has revealed that he was compensated with a large sum of money by the office of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA)

This comes as a result of the Authority using snippets from Kirani Aayt's 'Guda' music video in an ad which was meant to promote the tourism of the country

However, according to Ayat, the government compensated him with a six figure amount

Ghanaian musician Ayat Maqwam Salis, known in showbiz as Kirani Ayat has disclosed that the settlement he received from the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) was heavy.

In a recent interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM's Daybreak Hitz, Kirani Ayat disclosed that a huge amount was offered to him to settle the copyright issues between him and the government.

This comes at the back of the Ghana Tourism Authority using snippets from Kirani Ayat's 'Guda' music video in a tourism ad to boost the country's tourism elements to persons in the diaspora.

Upon the video's release, this did not sit well with many Ghanaians as they urged the 'Guda' hitmaker to pursue legal action against the government.

However, upon several negotiations, the government and Kirani reached an agreement where they offered him some amount for the copyright infringement caused.

He did not mention the exact amount he was offered. However, he said it was six figures.

Below is a copy of the statement announcing the settlement between Kirani Ayat and the Ghana Tourism Authority which was made public on October 31, 2022.

Sarkodie Reacts To Akufo-Addo 'Stealing' Kirani Ayat's Guda Video To Promote Tourism

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie reacted to the claims made by fellow rapper Kirani Ayat against President Akufo-Addo after his government used a snippet from his 'Guda' video to promote Ghanaian tourism.

He noted that if the Akufo-Addo government took the video without seeking permission from the 'Guda' hitmaker, and also if the government denied him the necessary help to promote Ghanaian Tourism, then he has his full support.

