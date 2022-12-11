'Soko' hitmaker, Wizkid, has issued a press statement after he failed to perform at his headline concert in Accra, Ghana

According to Wizkid, there were safety and production issues surrounding the concert that prevented him from performing that night

The statement has sparked massive reactions on social media as some loyal fans hail him for speaking up

Nigerian Afrobeat artiste, Wizkid, has formally issued a statement after ravers took to social media to express their displeasure on not seeing him perform at his concert.

The concert which happened at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 10, 2022, saw many Ghanaian musicians take over the stage.

Gyakie, Joey B, Efya, popular Ghanaian MC Kojo Manuel, and many other acts thrilled the crowd with lovely music. However, what made fans burst out their frustrations online was on the basis of Wizkid not showing up on stage to perform.

Meanwhile, Wizkid has issued a statement on his official Twitter page, @wizkidayo. He noted that not performing on that faithful night coincided with him wanting to honour his loyal fans. He further explained that making such a crucial decision was the right thing to do.

A portion of the statement reads,

"My brand is something I don't joke with! I sincerely apologise, to everyone who made the effort to come out for me last night. I was charged up, looking forward to doing this show."

Reactions as Wizkid issues statement concerning him not performing at his headline concert

@imaeknem said:

Me trying to find a legitimate point from this useless statement.

@RaiderIsThaName commented:

safety issues and ur band and DJ started setting up for you? lol ah well

@Burmese_Tyga_ said:

Not in this lifetime will I pay to watch any Nigerian artist perform sha. Una no get single respect for anybody.

@Toughboy_Lion stated:

Popsy is always right!

@Model_Sholotan remarked:

I told y’all he’s gotten reasons. Artists' mental health matters. Big Wiz #Wizkid

@Theechapogunnar remarked:

Popsy don talk. So many reasons why I Stan this man.#BigWiz

@_ElectricVibex stated:

So nice of you king I know you always love your fans. Ghana Wizkid FC ❤️❤️

