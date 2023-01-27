Stonebwoy, in an Instagram Live with Asamoah Gyan on 26th January 2023, revealed details of how the footballer paid for his knee surgery

The dancehall musician had previously thanked Gyan for paying for his surgery seven years ago in a tweet but explained how the kind gesture came about on the Instagram Live

Stonebwoy's narration touched the hearts of many people as they marvelled at Gyan's kind-heartedness and thanked him for being there for the musician

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, on Thursday morning, 26th January 2023, took to Twitter to thank former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan for paying for his knee surgery back in 2016.

Stonebwoy Narrates How Asamoah Gyan Paid For His Surgery Photo Source: asamoah_gyan3 on Instagram, Stonbwoyb on Facebook

Source: UGC

The tweet shocked many people as Gyan had never mentioned that he had made such a kind gesture to Stonebwoy. In the late hours of the same day, Stonebwoy went Live with Asamoah Gyan on Instagram to express his gratitude further. He told the footballer he was grateful and narrated how Gyan paid for the surgery.

According to Stonebwoy, he met Gyan at a rehearsal, and the footballer asked him what had happened to his leg. Stonebwoy, who had been known to limp in the early stages of his career, said he narrated to Gyan how he got injured and revealed that he was planning on having surgery.

The emotional dancehall musician said Gyan immediately offered to pay for the surgery and asked him to send the bill. Stonebwoy mentioned that he could not sleep that night. He later sent Gyan the bill, and according to him, he was unexpectedly credited thousands of pounds by the footballer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

He further revealed that he could not even tell his mother about the kind gesture as she had passed on four months prior to the incident. Stonbwoy thanked Gyan severally and asked for God's blessings to be upon him.

Fans Praise Asamoah Gyan

Theo LarGe_RG wrote:

God bless Asamoah Gyan for his kindness towards humanity

AbyGolden commented:

May God send us help oo na everybody Dey need one

attaphresh said:

Asamoah be Genuine man ..God bless you both

Dr.Baba reacted:

these are some of the reason why I can never stop loving Asamoah Gyan

TikTok Video

Stonebwoy Showers His Wife Dr Louisa With Praise After Tasting Her Cooking

In another story, Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, in a Snapchat video, cooked him a scrumptious-looking plate of boiled yam and stew.

The dancehall musician was in heaven once he tasted the dish and showered his wife with words of adoration.

Stonebowy said marriage was a good thing and had Louisa smiling broadly while he adored her for her cooking.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh