DJ Mensah, the personal DJ of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, has done something special for an underprivilege school in Ghana

The talented DJ, through his foundation, The Mensah Foundation, built an exquisite library for the Ayiresu D/A Basic School located in the Central Region

Videos from the official launch of the library on the school's premises have surfaced on the internet

Sarkodie's official DJ, DJ Mensah has built a library for the Ayiresu D/A Basic School located in the Central Region.

At a brief ceremony to officially launch the library and hand it over to the school, he arrived with his team as well as some famous faces in the entertainment industry.

The event was sponsored by The Mensah Foundation and was held on the school's compound. A ribbon was cut to officially open the library for the pupils, teachers and the headmaster to experience the library.

Below is a video of DJ Mensah's team.

Sarkodie's manager Angel Town shows support

Present at the official launch of the library was Sarkodie's manager Angel Town. He was there to support his colleague as his foundation did something special for a school in the Central Region.

Watch the video of Angel Town showing support for DJ Mensah in the Central region.

Mr Drew performs for the pupils, teachers and authorities of the school

Meanwhile, popular Ghanaian singer Mr Drew was there to grace the occasion as he entertained the pupils, students and school authorities with some of his smashing hit songs.

They surrounded the stage the moment the 'Shuperu' crooner started to perform, and they sang word for word to all his songs as they danced.

Watch the video of Mr Drew's performance below.

Below is a video of the headmaster of the school reading out his thank you speech at the occasion.

