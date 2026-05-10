Nana Kwabena Okyere, the Mmrantehene of the Ayanfuri Traditional Area in the Diaso district of the Central Region of Ghana, has reportedly died following an accidental shooting.

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Tragedy strikes as Ayanfuri Mmrantehene Nana Kwabena Okyere dies following an accidental shooting at a funeral service on Friday, May 8, 2026. Photo source: William Whitehurst/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to police reports, the tragic incident occurred during the funeral rites of Abusua Panyin Akwasi Kwateng on Friday, May 8, 2026.

What happened to Nana Kwabena Okyere?

According to several reports, Nana Kwabena Okyere sustained severe gunshot wounds in the abdomen following an accidental discharge of a weapon at himself during a display at the funeral service.

The victim was immediately rushed to the Ayanfuri Pentecost Hospital for emergency medical treatment.

However, medical officials were unsuccessful in their attempts to save his life, and he passed away while receiving treatment at the hospital.

The police stated that the station officer of the Ayanfuri Police Station, Chief Inspector Peter Sadaari, together with Deputy Inspector Agines Amissah, visited the hospital after receiving a distress call around 3:20 PM.

Reports indicate that the late Nana Kwabena Okyere's body has since been deposited at the Dunkwa-On-Offin Municipal Hospital Mortuary for preservation and further police investigations.

Meanwhile, a viral video allegedly showing the deceased pointing the pump-action gun at his abdomen before the fatal discharge has emerged on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh