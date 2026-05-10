The 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) was held on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre

During the award ceremony, the late highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award

Abusuapanin Tupac, Daddy Lumba's daughter, Denise and two other family members were present to receive the award on behalf of the deceased

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The late Ghanaian music legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly called Daddy Lumba, was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

The 27th TGMA main event will be held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, May 9, 2026.

Abusuapanin Tupac receives Lifetime Achievement Award at TGMA on behalf of Daddy Lumba. Photo credit: Daddy Lumba/Facebook, Abrewanana/TikTok & @askghmedia/X

Source: UGC

Daddy Lumba's Lifetime Achievement Award was received by Abusuapanin Tupac, Denise, his daughter and a few other family members.

When Abusuapanin Tupac stepped on the stage with his family, the crowd cheered and applauded them to show their love for Daddy Lumba and his tribe.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is one of the most symbolic honours at the TGMA, reserved for artistes whose work has shaped generations and left a lasting imprint on the industry.

For Daddy Lumba, it served as a formal recognition of a catalogue that has defined highlife music for decades.

From his timeless records that dominated the radio airwaves to songs that continue to resonate across generations, Daddy Lumba is recognised as a legend in the Ghanaian music industry.

In his speech, Abusuapanin Tupac thanked all stakeholders and Ghanaians for honouring Daddy Lumba even though he had passed away.

Abusuapanin wore a white fugu, a traditional attire from Northern Ghana, with black trousers. Demise wore a black figure-hugging dress.

Also giving a short speech, Denise, on behalf of her siblings, appreciated the organisers and all their loved ones.

The moment stood out as one of the most solemn and respectful segments of TGMA 27, shifting the atmosphere briefly from celebration to remembrance.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Abusuapanin's appearance at TGMA

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared on social media. Read them below:

@kaizer_the77454 said:

"What disgrace is this? They said the children should receive the award, but this Tupac guy wants to keep using Lumba's name to be popular."

@bonucci_cyrus wrote:

"Abusuapanin Tupac on the mic 😂."

@JustGodddd said:

"Tupac too just came to the show. He no know wah dey go on sef. GMA,TTGMA paa herr🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@mr_frimpong22 wrote:

"Abusuapanin Tupac and the daughter of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba received the Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of the music icon at the 27th TGMA."

@vanasty_07 said:

"Daddy Lumba was nominated for an award, Tupac and his daughter went for it. Papa shee...😭🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@WealthynaireP wrote:

"Someone says Tupac came to TGMA to receive Daddy Lumba's Award. I tear 😂😂😂😂 #TGMA."

@Maame404684929 said:

"And Abusua Panyin Tupac is one of DL's children now?? This man and clout chasing di333, Boiiii #27thTGMA #TGMA."

@Oppong_Adolf wrote:

"Best Abusuapanin of the century 🙌🏾AbusuaPani Tupac😂🤓#tgma27 #TGMA."

Source: YEN.com.gh