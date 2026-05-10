President John Dramani Mahama celebrated all Ghanaian women, particularly Lordina Mahama, on Mother's Day

The President described the First Lady as the heart and strength of the Mahama family and appreciated him

Ghanaians on social media who saw President Mahama's message to mothers shared their thoughts on the post

President John Dramani Mahama has celebrated all mothers in the country while expressing special appreciation to his wife, Lordina Mahama, in a Mother's Day message.

The heartfelt Mother's Day message was posted by the President on Sunday, May 10, 2026.

President John Mahama celebrates women, particularly Lordina Mahama, on Mother's Day. Photo credit: @JDMahama

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, President John Dramani Mahama described Mother's Day as a time to honour the sacrifices, love and dedication of mothers.

"Today is another opportunity for us to celebrate our mothers. Thank you to you all."

President Mahama made a special mention of his wife, Mrs Lordina Mahama and appreciated her for being the pillar of their family.

"To you, Lordina, the kids and grandkids just want to thank you for being the heart and strength of our family. Happy Mother’s Day."

Mother’s Day is observed annually in the month of May to honour mothers and maternal figures for their impact on families and communities.

Read the Facebook message below:

Reactions to Mahama's Mother's Day message

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by John Mahama on Facebook. Read them below:

Joseph Osei Owusu said:

"Happy Mother's Day to you, HE Madam Lordina Mahama. Mr President, as my mother has died, will you allow me to pick your wife as a mother to me?"

Healing God Maranatha Prayer Ministry wrote:

"Happy Happy Mother's Day to you, Madam. God continue to bless you and your family. God continue to bless Ghana Mother's Amen and Amen."

Adjei Nicholas said:

"Happy Mother's Day to the most cheerful giver, all police men say thank you."

Jacob Agalik wrote:

"Happy Mother's Day to my only and only mother of mothers, Ghana God bless you and keep you safe for us."

David Abass Kamara said:

"Happy Mother’s Day to the first lad of this country, Ghana. Wish you more success and more grace, mama, we love you more."

Morjahh Rauf wrote:

"His Excellency, happy Mother's Day to her Excellency, Mama Lordina, but tell her I need a motorbike, which I used to attend because my hostel is very far from our main campus."

Tordzi Theophilous Mawunyega said:

"Happy Mother's Day to you, her Excellency. God bless you for being a good wife to our president."

Ibrahim Citar Salah wrote:

"Your Excellency John Dramani Mahama, please post your mum instead. We want to know your mum too."

Joseh Manu Duah said:

"Happy Blessed Mother's Day to Her Excellency the First Lady, Mummy, may more strength, blessings, protection, and grace be yours."

Source: YEN.com.gh