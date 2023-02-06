Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy met hiplife artiste Ayigbe Edem in Los Angeles during the Grammy Awards

The two were seen enjoying each other's company and exchanging a few words in a trending video from the event

The artistes have been working hard for such opportunities and their fans are looking forward to the two taking some Grammy awards home themselves soon

The Grammy Awards, held annually, is one of the biggest events in the music industry, attracting artistes from all over the world. Stonebwoy who has been seen in the states for the past few days was present at the event with a few artistes from Ghana as well.

Edem, popular Hiplife artiste and widely regarded as one of the pioneers of the Ghanaian hiplife genre, was also in attendance as a guest at the award show.

The two artists, who have been known to have a cordial relationship, were spotted enjoying each other's company amidst the star-studded event.

Their unique musical styles and powerful performances have captured the attention of audiences around the world, and their recognition on the international stage has helped to increase the visibility of Ghanaian music.

Whether it is through their music or their efforts to promote the work of other musicians, Stonebwoy and Ayigbe Edem have been instrumental in putting Ghanaian music on the world map.

Their fans are confident in them and see them as artistes who have the potential and could win grammy awards in a few years' time.

Stonebwoy and Edem's fans reacted to the linkup

