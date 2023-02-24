Young rapper Black Sherif's song with American rappers Bas and Kel-P has been featured in a yet-to-be-released Hollywood movie titled Creed III

With this feat, Black Sherif has joined the few Ghanaian artistes who have had their songs used as soundtracks for international movies

Here is a list of some of the Ghanaian artistes who have had songs featured in Hollywood and Netflix movies, including Shatta Wale

For many musicians in Ghana, it is always a dream to have their songs cross the nation's borders and get international recognition.

One of the surest ways for a song to garner much-coveted international attention is to be featured as a soundtrack in a globally recognised. Such features bring not only worldwide recognition but also financial rewards.

Over the years, some Ghanaian artistes have had the privilege of getting their songs featured in international movies in Hollywood and other platforms like Netflix.

Shatta Wale and Black Sherif are mong the few Ghanaian musicians to have their songs featured in Hollywood movies Photo source: @shattawalenima, @blacksherif

YEN.com.gh compiled a list of these artistes whose songs have been used as soundtracks for international movies.

1. Black Sherif - Creed III

Black Sherif is the latest Ghanaian musician to achieve this feat. He featured on a soundtrack for Michael B Jordan's Creed III movie, which premieres on March 3, 2023.

The song titled Blood, Sweat and Tears, produced by American rapper J Cole's Dreamville record label has Bas and Kel-P on it alongside Black Sherif.

Shatta Wale - Black Beach

The dancehall music star scored a double when two of his songs got featured in an international movie, Black Beach.

The movie, released on Netflix on January 20, 2021, had Shatta's My Level and Ayoo songs as part of the soundtracks.

Another video of Shatt's song in the Netflix movie.

Rocky Dawuni - Fist Fight

Grammy-nominated Reggae artiste Rocky Dawuni's song Shine A Light featured in Fist Fight, a movie by Richie Keen.

The movie, a comedy film, was released in 2017. It starred Ice Cube and Tracy Morgan, among others.

Bisa K Dei - Jingle Jangle

Bisa Kdei's 2018 song, Asew, was featured in a Hollywood movie, Jingle Jangle, released in 2020.

It was an American Christmas feel-good family film that featured a Black cast, written and directed by David E Talbert.

Bryte Music - The Sun Is Also A Star

Singer Bryte also put Ghana on the map with his song, Sentah, featured in the adaptation movie The Sun Is Also A Star.

Bryte's song was a collaboration between him and UK singer Mina.

Let's # back Black Sherif, Shatta Wale, others

Touching on the feature of Black Sherif in a Hollywood movie and other such feats in the past, Music In Africa's Myers Hansen has called on Ghanaians to lend full support to musicians.

In a quick chat with YEN.com.gh, the music critic noted that though the features have not been as many as Ghanaians might want, there was steady progress.

"The first time I heard of a Ghanaian artiste featuring in a Hollywood movie was the song of Rocky Dawuni in Fist Fight. Since that time, there have been about four or five more. It may not be so much compared to other countries but it is good progress. I believe we will be getting more of that in the nearest future," he said.

According to Hansen, such features benefit the artiste involved and also go a long to put Ghana's entertainment industry on the world map.

"We must be happy for those artistes who have had such opportunities and pray for more of them. These features have a positive net effect on our industry and must be encouraged," he said.

Idris Elba shoots movie in Ghana

Meanwhile, Hollywood star Idris Elba was recently spotted filming a movie on the streets of Ghana by a staunch fan of the actor.

Dressed in all-black, Idris Elba was captured with his team as they were spotted in an unknown Muslim community in the country.

The video got Ghanaians guessing the location as others showed excitement as they anticipated the movie.

