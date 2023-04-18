'Questions' hitmaker Fameye shared details about the incident whereby a fuel station spoilt the engine of his Honda Pilot Touring 2019 after selling diluted fuel to him

He disclosed that the company compensated him with GH¢25,000 for the damages caused

Ghanaians commented under the video post advising him, while others empathised with him

Ghanaian musician Fameye opened up about how the fuel station dealt with the situation after they sold diluted fuel to him which spoilt the engine of his Honda Pilot Touring 2019.

Fameye dazzling in photos. Image Credit: @fameye_music

Source: Instagram

During an interview on TV3's New Day, he noted that the fuel station compensated him with an amount to the tune of GH¢25,000 for the damages caused.

This comes at the back of the 'Praise' hitmaker, taking to his Twitter page to share the sad story of how he had to spend over GH¢7,000 in fixing his car but to no avail.

He shared the story on March 15, 2023, adding that he spent GH¢700 on fuel that fateful day.

However, on the show, which aired on TV3 on April 18, 2023, Fameye intimated that although his car is back to working normally, the incident still saddens him.

Watch the full video of Fameye sharing how the fuel station compensated him for selling diluted fuel to him.

Ghanaians react to the unfortunate incident

Ghanaians advised him, while others empathised with him by sharing some words of encouragement.

mzz_lawrencia commented:

This is sad especially to us the ladies If you don’t know much about cars and drives

badasspmf said:

don’t buy fuel everywhere you see the amount lesser in pesewas. you’ll end up buying a new engine times 100 of that fuel’s cost

greatman_gordon remarked:

After all these wickedness in Ghana ,we still blame our government

