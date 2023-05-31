A video of Beyoncé performing 'Already', the song that features Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has sparked massive reactions on social media

The performance did not include Shatta Wale's verse and this got many Ghanaians concluding that Queen Bey intentionally got his verse edited out

Many claimed the verse was not good enough while others were of the view that it was a big win for the 'On God' crooner

A video of American singer and songwriter Beyoncé performing Already, a song she featured Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale on, has gone viral on social media.

Video of Beyoncé performing Already on Renaissance World Tour

The 'Single Ladies' hitmaker Beyoncé is on a tour dubbed Renaissance World Tour.

A video of her performing her song, which featured Shatta Wale at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, has sparked massive reactions on social media.

In the video shared by a raver who went to the concert, her dancers had mounted the stage as they performed their routine.

However, the music mix they danced to did not include Shatta Wale's verse.

Below is Beyonce's performance of 'Already' on her Renaissance Tour.

Ghanaians react to video of Beyonce performing Already on Renaissance World Tour

Many people were not pleased that Shatta Wale's verse was cut off in the performance and claimed it was not good enough to be performed on such a huge stage.

Others also claimed it was a big win for Shatta Wale even though he did not get to perform with Queen Bey at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium which has a capacity of 62,000.

fiorkor.kraa stated:

She didn’t sing Wale part because ebi borla verse

johnklu remarked:

She cut the borla part away to Nana Addo's house

s_b_e_y_a said:

Na is it not her song? Nanka, who should perform it?

nii_kashitey remarked:

You guys should get this straight. The fact that her collaboration with Wale was played on stage for the dancers to even perform with it was a great deal for Wale. Chairman is sitting somewhere still enjoying his benefits from the song…whilst you people are here hating for nothing. paaapaaa❤️

nanakumankuma_ said:

I think she’s trying to ridicule Shatta cus she didn’t sing his part mpo

magnumannan_official commented:

Did she perform with him? No! Our artistes are still relatively too small to pull a crowd on a world stage

marifresh_ghana said:

From all the comments all that I can say is Ghanaians are naturally bitter people and nobody will advice u stop continue

maryprincipalgh said:

Lol, why are you trying to hype him, if he performed it with her dier then it’s news. lol

