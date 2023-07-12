US-based Ghanaian musician Vudumane was one of the performers at Davido's Timeless concert in Chicago

Vudumane, previously known as Nyankonton, thrilled concertgoers with a rendition of some of his latest songs

A video of Vudumane' exciting performance at Davido's concert has been shared on social media

Ghanaian musician Vudumane raised the country's flag high as he joined Nigerian singer Davido to thrill fans at the latter's concert in the United States.

Davideo held the Chicago leg of his Timeless world tour on Saturday, July 8, 2023, and Vudumane was on the bill.

The Afropiano artist took the stage by storm drawing a massive crowd at the Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois. He delivered an exciting performance that left the audience charged.

Vudumane performed some of his more current tracks, including "Oh No" and "I'm On My Way," among others, to the delight of the enthusiastic crowd.

His showmanship became the highlight of the night, as the attendees enthusiastically danced and sang along to his melodies

In a video which was shared on his official Instagram page, Vudumane was spotted enchanting the crowd with his stagecraft.

Who is Vudumane?

Vudumane made his music debut as Nyankonton in 2006 with Odo Wuo which featured Kwabena Kwabena.

He went on a music hiatus after he relocated to the United States following the release of his first single.

In 2019, he bounced back on the music scene as Vudumaneand released Shoe Size,

Blending Hip-hop, Amapiano, and Afrobeats, Vudumane has made himself a prominent figure in the music industry. Already, he has collaborated with notable African artistes like Zlatan and Davido while consistently delivering chart-topping bangers..

Following his performance in Chicago, King Vudumane is scheduled to showcase his talent at upcoming "Timeless" tour dates in Canada, Boston, and Atlanta on July 13, 15, and 18 respectively.

Black Sherif gets Germans singing As he performs at Summer Jam in Cologne

In related news, Black Sherif has also made Ghana proud with his performance at the Summer Jam concert in Cologne, Germany.

Sherif was one of the headline artists at the concert which took place on Friday, June 30, 2023. He performed on the first day of the three-day concert, which ended on July 3.

Black Sherif performed Kwaku The Traveller and other songs from his impressive catalogue of hits.

