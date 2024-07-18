Entertainment pundit KOKA, in a recent interview, critiqued King Paluta's singing in his latest song, Makoma

The entertainment pundit criticised King Paluta's singing ability, tagging his voice as 'useless' and 'nonsense'

In a trending social media video, KOKA has since apologised to King Paluta for insulting his singing ability

Ghanaian entertainment pundit Kwaku Osei Koranteng Asiedu, popularly known as KOKA, has apologised to musician King Paluta for the harsh words he used to describe his singing vocals.

KOKA apologises to King Paluta

In a video shared by Hitz FM on Instagram, KOKA expressed his remorse for tagging King Paluta's singing voice in the song Makoma as 'useless' and 'nonsense'.

He stated that he only wanted to advise the musician and had no intention of insulting him or his craft.

KOKA, however, reiterated his earlier stance and explained that King Paluta would benefit from his critique of his singing ability.

"I am sorry for insulting his singing voice, but my comments will benefit King Paluta if he listens to what I said. We all saw him struggle while performing at the Ghana Party in the Park event. We don't need something like that in the industry. We want to see longevity."

In response to the backlash he received for his comments, KOKA said he is unbothered as his critics have only increased his popularity on social media.

"People shouldn't have taken my comments personally. The backlash has only made me popular. If I were an MP, I would have won a parliamentary seat by now."

In a recent interview on Asempa FM, KOKA courted controversy by expressing his disappointment with King Paluta over his singing vocals in Makoma.

He emphasised that the musician needed to hire a voice coach to help him transition from rapping to singing in his song, as his voice was not suited to singing.

Below is the video of KOKA apologising to King Paluta:

Reactions to KOKA's comments on King Paluta

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few remarks from social media users in response to the video.

@kolabo__iphones commented:

"As the saying goes not everyone who get the chance to speak on radio have common sense"

@_nanak1 commented:

"So what do people take before spewing out the things they say only to apologize after their eye clear."

@jxkalme_samclef commented:

"U go talk true.. next think twice before u talk #ApologyAccepted"

@jahdeywedey_99 commented:

"See his head like Akuffo Addo's character."

KOKA clashes with media personality over comments

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that KOKA had a heated exchange with media personality Edem Mensah-Tsotorme over his stance on musician King Paluta's song, Makoma.

When asked to explain his criticism of King Paluta's singing voice in the hit song, KOKA refused and instead told Edem to listen to the music and critique Makoma himself.

