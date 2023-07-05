Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has shared the reason why he might not mentor underground musicians anymore

He explained in a recent interview that it was due to past experiences; however, that would not stop him from helping others

This comes at the back of his having a massive fallout with his signee Ghanaian singer Kelvyn Boy in 2019

Ghanaian dancehall artist Stonebwoy admitted that he is sceptical about mentoring underground musicians in Ghana.

Stonebwoy opens up about mentoring artists

In an exclusive interview on Cape Coast-based radio station, Property FM, he told the host of the show, Amansan Krakye, that he is cautious.

Sharing his reasons, the 'More Of You' crooner noted that it was due to past experiences of upcoming artists displaying behaviour of ingratitude.

He added that due to ingratitude, so many things could go wrong, including loss of investments.

Stonebwoy noted that he would no longer have the enthusiasm and zeal he had in the past to help upcoming artists.

“It goes on constantly, and I can mention a lot of names right now, but we all saw what happened and all of that, so there’s a huge issue with our system,”

Stonebwoy further explained that when you are motivated to work on a project, and the motivation dies down, it is difficult to pick up the pieces.

He added that he has to be careful and strategise cautiously when choosing someone to help in the music industry.

Despite unfortunate incidents in the past, he is still willing to help others, and he is not afraid about the outcome.

Meanwhile, Kelvyn Boy, formerly signed to Stonebwoy's record label, had a fallout in 2019.

Kelvyn Boy jams to Stonebwoy's Therapy, video sparks mixed reactions

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Kelvyn Boy was spotted partying to Stonebwoy's Therapy.

The video sparked mixed reactions as many questioned whether the two were on good terms.

