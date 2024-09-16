Fameye, in an interview, expressed his frustration with Ghanaians over their criticism of his music

The musician said he does not earn praise like Nigeria's Asake, even though their songs are similar

Fameye's comments about the criticism from Ghanaian fans sparked a big debate on social media

Ghanaian musician Peter Famiyeh Bozah, popularly known as Fameye, has addressed fans' criticism of his music.

Fameye addresses fan criticism of his music

In a recent interview with media personality Rev Erskine, Fameye expressed his frustration and disappointment with Ghanaians for the treatment he and some of his colleagues in the music industry have received.

The Nothing I Get hitmaker stated that some Ghanaians are not truthful with some of their criticism.

He said he does the same type of music as Nigerian musician Asake, but does not get the same credit the latter gets from Ghanaians.

"Some of our people are not truthful. It is not like I am complaining. What I do is no different from what Asake does or more. If you listen to my Songs of Peter album, I blended English and Twi in the lyrics to make it nice. The beat was crazy. It is so sad. I am a hard guy but sometimes they make me sad."

Singer Fameye noted that even though Ghanaians appreciate their talents, they must value and support musicians as it is important for their growth in the music industry.

He added that he earns praise from foreign fans he encounters during his trips abroad compared to their Ghanaian counterparts, who sometimes make him doubt himself.

"Ghanaians appreciate the talent we have, and that is why I am here, but they should just add a little bit of value and support. For example, if I travel to America and buy the same clothes Asake wears, our own people will say it is fake. Whenever I travel, I always get two or three people who compliment me but Ghanaians won't do the same."

Reactions to Fameye's comments

Fameye's comments sparked a debate among scores of Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of their comments below:

mrhuncho122 commented:

"The kind of money spent on Asake nu, am not sure yha management will spend on you boss."

_.ikats commented:

"Peter is spitting some things out and it's real."

maxi_bishop commented:

"Am sure what Asake go do you no go do. You come perform for Millenium city that was very dope performance but as you were leaving the premises you acted as if the people there go hustle you or something, you moved very fast with your head down not looking up self but I bet you a Nigerian artist no go do that especially a VIP Program like that."

ricchesmeek94 commented:

"Why is it that Ghanaians, we don’t want to always speak the truth? Most of our musicians have really forgotten that is we the fans we put him/her to the place in which they are."

jib_carter commented:

"Anything that Ghanaians hype becomes a big hit in Africa and even the Nigerians follow it. Many examples from the midget comedian, Patapaa’s one corner to our actors to almost everything. Even in Nigeria they don’t see their artist to be that big if he’s not a hit in Ghana. This means Africa and the world follow us but unfortunately Ghanaians would rather hype foreign higher than their own. This is the Ghanaian curse."

Social media excites over Fameye's new song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Fameye garnered reactions from his fans on social media after releasing his new song titled Very Soon.

The musician shared a video of himself sporting an all-black attire and singing and dancing to the new song, which dropped on September 11.

